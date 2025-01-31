Business Standard

Netflix reveals first look of 'Wednesday' Season 2, details inside

The first teaser for Wednesday Season 2 has been released by Netflix, featuring Jenna Ortega's return as the gothic teen. The much- awaited season offers exciting surprises at Nevermore Academy

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

The most popular English series on Netflix, Wednesday season 2, which was co-created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, is finally releasing this year. The Addams Family characters were first seen on television when the program debuted in November 2022. 
 
The series struck the ideal blend between horror and drama by making Jenna Ortega's Wednesday the protagonist and focusing on her experiences at Nevermore Academy. What is in store for the teenage now in the upcoming season? She appears to be facing someone she used to think of as a friend based on the first look clip.  
 

Wednesday and Tyler in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Netflix posted a brief clip featuring Ortega as Wednesday and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, "You're not ready for Wednesday S2 #NextOnNetflix". The video starts with Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital's entrance before cutting to Wednesday bracing herself to go take a look at something. Instead, it turns out to be someone.   ALSO READ: Squid Game season 3 release date announced, here's when and where to watch

Wednesday's nemesis, Tyler, is first shown with a hood over his face while chained up (without a shirt). They both have quite wild expressions on their faces when they encounter each other again, and he appears a little worse off. What kind of talks might Wednesday be facilitating with this asylum seeker? Will Tyler be going back to school at Nevermore Academy? We will likely be surprised by the answers.

About Wednesday Season 2

The season 2, which comprises 8 episodes, was co-directed by Paco Cabezas and Tim Burton. During the filming of Season 2, Lady Gaga reportedly filmed a very special cameo in Ireland. Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, and Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay are all returning.
 
As Gough and Millar had previously stated before the upcoming season,"Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore."
 

