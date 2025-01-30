Business Standard

KBC 16: Samay Raina jokes on Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham, watch video

Amitabh Bachchan was recently joined by comedians Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, and Bhuvan Bam on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. The video of Samay Raina cracking jokes on Sooryavansham went viral

Samay Raina, Bhuvan Bam and Tanmay Bhat joined megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati

Samay Raina, Bhuvan Bam and Tanmay Bhat joined megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Popular YouTubers Samay Raina, Bhuvan Bam and Tanmay Bhat joined megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. 
 
The viral clip features Raina making jokes on what is arguably Amitabh's most-watched show. In a post that went viral on social media, Samay Raina and Tanmay Bhat could be seen in the hot seat, while Bhuvan is seated in the audience.

Samay Raina jokes on Sooryavansham

In the clip from the show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16, Samay and Tanmay are seated in front of Amitabh Bachchan, while Bhuvan can be seen sitting in the audience.
 
Samay jokes about having watched Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham multiple times, thanks to its continuous re-runs on the TV channel Sony Max.
 
 
He also asked Mr Bachchan why he tested the Kheer 'second time' even though he knew it was poisoned, which amused the actor.

Big B also quoted a popular dialogue from Tinnu Anand's 1988 vigilante film Shahenshah where he said, “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.” To this, Samay folded his hands and joked, “Aapne beta bana hi dia hai toh property mei thoda hissa? (If you've made me your son, then some part of your property please?).
 
Samay continued his humourous nature and quipped that he once tried to enter Bachchan's palatial Juhu bungalow Jalsa, but was beaten by guards.
 
The viral clip ends with another joke by Samay when he said, “Mujhe believe nahi ho raha sir aapko humare sath baithna pad raha hai (I can't believe sir you're being made to sit with us).”
 
 

About the YouTubers

Samay Raina came to the limelight when he became the joint winner of Comicstaan season 2 along with Aakash Gupta. The show was India's first stand-up comedy reality show and premiered on Amazon Prime Video.
 
He is a chess enthusiast who started streaming chess matches during the pandemic. In 2024, his success burst when he launched his roast-driven show India's Got Latent on YouTube.
 
The other comedian in the show is Tanmay Bhat, a writer who used to write jokes for popular award shows and comedy shows on TV. Apart from writing jokes, Bhat also founded the now-disbanded group All India Bakchod and he is currently active on YouTube. 
 
Bhuvan Bam also joins the duo, who is best known for his YouTube channel 'BB Ki Vines'. He is also an actor and producer now.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

