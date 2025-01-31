Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Priyadarshan confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' with Akshay, Paresh and Suniel Shetty

Priyadarshan confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' with Akshay, Paresh and Suniel Shetty

Indian director, Priyadarshan is back for the much-awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' again with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal He announced it at Instagram on Jan 30, his birthday

Priyadarshan confirms 'Hera Pheri 3'

Priyadarshan confirms 'Hera Pheri 3'

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Renowned Indian film director Priyadarshan gave a return gift to his fans on Thursday as he declared his return to the Hera Pheri movie franchise. For those who are unaware, he directed the franchise's debut movie, which came out in 2000. But in 2006, Neeraj Vora directed Phir Hera Pheri. 
 
Priyadarshan himself has now revealed that he will be returning in the third installment, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar, the original crew.

Akshay Kumar on Hera Pheri 3 

In the morning, Indian star Akshay posted a sweet photo of the two on Instagram with a caption, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts...both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! @priyadarshan.official”. They both are currently shooting for a horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla.   ALSO READ: Deva advance bookings for day 1: Shahid's movie sells over 30k tickets
 
 
Akshay reaffirmed his excitement for the third installment in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. He said that, like the fans, he is looking forward to the movie's comeback and that, if all goes according to plan, production might start this year. When considering the legacy of the series, he acknowledged that they had first created Hera Pheri's, they havent thought of its long-lasting impact. 
 
Akshay added, “Even after watching it, we found it funny, but we had no idea characters like Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam would become such legends." 

Also Read

Sky Force

Sky Force box office collection Day 5: Earnings drop further on Monday

Sky Force

Sky Force box office collection day 4: Movie earns 60 cr after first week

Sky Force box office collection Day 1

Sky Force box office collection Day 1: Akshay's film struggles on first day

Sky Force

Sky Force advance booking: All you need to know about ticket details

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar at Bigg Boss

Salman Khan on why Akshay Kumar left Bigg Boss 18 finale set without shoot

 

Priyadarshan confirms Hera Pheri 3 

Priyadarshan posted on Twitter, after reacting to Akshay Kumar's birthday wish, "Thank you very much for your wishes, Akshay. In return, I want to give you a gift. I am ready to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal ready?"
 
Akshay Kumar also responded positively to the director's offer. He said, "Sir...your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Let's do some Hera Pheri." Alongside, Akshay also shared his well known meme from his 2007 release Welcome 'Miracle Miracle'. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty has also reacted to Priyadarshan's tweet.  
 

Priyadarshan is busy with Bhoot Bangla

Regarding his professional life, Priyadarshan is now directing the movie Bhoot Bangla. The main character in this movie is played by Akshay Kumar. The horror-comedy will be released in theaters on April 2nd of the following year. 
 

More From This Section

Shahid Kapoor on Deva

Deva advance bookings for day 1: Shahid's movie sells over 30k tickets

Samay Raina, Bhuvan Bam and Tanmay Bhat joined megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati

KBC 16: Samay Raina jokes on Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham, watch video

My Happy Marriage season 2

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 5: When and where to watch, and more nc

Shahid Kapoor on Deva

Advance bookings open for Deva: Shahid Kapoor-starrer to release on Jan 31

Sky Force box office collection Day 1

Sky Force box office collection day 6: Akshay's movie crosses 75 cr mark nc

Topics : Akshay Kumar Bollywood Indian film industry Paresh Rawal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon