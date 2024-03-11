Oppenheimer on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch Nolan's masterpiece

Christopher Nolan is known to create magic in theatres; he has given some of the greatest movies of all time whether it is Inception, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, or Dunkirk.

Now, Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar as Best Director for his movie Oppenheimer. His movie bagged a total of seven Oscars this time, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Picture as well.

Christopher Nolan directed Oppenheimer's dominance can be observed at the 96th Academy Award 2024. His movie depicts the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who played a critical role in developing the atomic bomb during the Second World War. The movie starred Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and managed to win him the Best Actor award. However, Emma Stone clinched best actress accolades for her role in 'Poor Things'.

Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer is a 3-hour long movie that performed extremely well at the box office in 2023. The movie was made with a budget of $100 million and managed to mint $953.8 million. This was Christopher Nolan's first movie that won in the Best Picture category at the Oscars.





Oppenheimer competed with some of the best movies made last year, like 'Barbie' and 'The Holdovers', but the Christopher Nolan movie outcompeted all and emerged as the winner. Cillian Murphy won Best Actor Award, Rober Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor, and Christopher Nolan got Best Director Award.

When and where to watch Oppenheimer on OTT platforms?

Fans are excited to watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on OTT platform. The wait is going to be over soon and Oppenheimer will be available on Jio Cinema from March 21.

Oppenheimer wins seven awards

Oppenheimer got nominated for 13 awards and won 7 awards making it one of the most awarded movies in Oscar history. The movie got awards in different categories like cinematography, editing and original source that shows its multifaceted excellence. Chrstopher Nolan, who has directed some of the greatest movies, has taken his oscars tally to next level. His movies so far have won 18 Oscars.