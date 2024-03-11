Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominates 2024 Oscars; full list here

The 96th Academy Awards, known as the 2024 Oscars, took place in Los Angeles, with Christopher Nolan's biographical thriller "Oppenheimer" emerging as the big winner, securing victories in seven categories. The film, which received 13 nominations, clinched the top honours, including Best Picture and Best Director for Nolan, marking his first-ever directing award.
The Oscars ceremony, considered the pinnacle of achievement in Hollywood, featured the film industry's elite vying for prestigious honours. Oppenheimer led the nominations with 13 nods, followed by the dark comedy Poor Things, which earned 11 nominations and won four Oscars. Fan favourites Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr also secured their first Oscars for their roles in "Oppenheimer."
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the ceremony brought back past winners to present awards in their respective categories.
The event was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India, allowing viewers to witness the glitz and glamour of the star-studded affair.
Oppenheimer dominated the awards, winning in categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing. Meanwhile, Emma Stone clinched the Best Actress award for her role in "Poor Things," securing her second Oscar after her 2017 win for "La La Land."
The 2024 Oscars celebrated the outstanding achievements in cinema, showcasing the talent and creativity of filmmakers and actors from around the world. Here is the full list of nominees and winners in each category:
Best Picture: "Oppenheimer", Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan
Nominees:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"
Nominees:
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"
Nominees:
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actress: Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
Nominees:
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr, "Oppenheimer"
Nominees:
Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"
Nominees:
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Best adapted screenplay: American Fiction
Nominees:
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall
Nominees:
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best original song: What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)
Nominees:
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
Best original score: Oppenheimer
Nominees:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Best international feature: The Zone of Interest
Nominees:
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
Best animated feature: The Boy and the Heron
Nominees:
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature: 20 Days in Mariupol
Nominees:
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Best costume design: Poor Things
Nominees:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best make-up and hairstyling: Poor Things
Nominees:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow
Best production design: Poor Things
Nominees:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best sound: The Zone of Interest
Nominees:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Best film editing: Oppenheimer
Nominees:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Best cinematography: Oppenheimer
Nominees:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Best visual effects: Godzilla Minus One
Nominees:
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best live action short: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Nominees:
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
Best animated short: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Nominees:
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
Best documentary short: The Last Repair Shop
Nominees:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó