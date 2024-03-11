Oscars 2024: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer bags seven Academy Awards

There was only one movie that has dominated almost all the awards shows throughout the year, and Oscars 2024 was no exception. Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer movie bagged seven Oscars, including "The Best Picture' Award, 'Best Director', and 'Best Actor'. The movie has managed to get nominations in 13 categories in the 96th Academy Awards, which took place on March 11 in Los Angeles.

The movie is based on J Robert Oppenheimer, who created a weapon in the 1940s to end World War II. Actor Cillian Murphy who portrayed the theoretical role of Oppenheimer, received an Oscar for Best Actor. Director Christopher Nolan got the best director award, and Robert Downey Jr. won Oscar 2024 for best supporting role.

All awards that Oppenheimer won in Oscar 2024

Here are all the seven Oscar Awards Oppenheimer won:

Academy Award for Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy

Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr.

Academy Award for Best Directing: Christopher Nolan

Academy Award for Best Music (Original Score): Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Academy Award for Best Cinematography: Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)





Academy Award for Best Film Editing: Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)

What did Cillian Murphy say after receiving the award?

Cillian Murphy upon reaching the stage to accept the award said, "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or worse we are living in Oppenheimer's world." "So I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere," the actor added.

What did Robert Downey Jr say in his acceptance speech?

Robert Downey Jr said in his light-hearted speech “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood." Robert said “and the academy — in that order."

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is an epic biographical thriller movie written, directed and produced by Christopher Nolan. The movie stars Cillian Murphy in the titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who is popularly known as the "father of the atomic bomb."

The movie is based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, and it majorly focuses on the studies of Robert, his Los Alamos Laboratory direction during World War II, and his eventual fall from grace due to the 1954 security hearing.

The movie was made with a budget of $100 million and collected $960.8 million. Its running time is 180 minutes.