OTT releases of this week: Top 5 movies, series to enjoy this weekend

OTT releases of this week: Top 5 movies, series to enjoy this weekend

Make the most of this weekend by enjoying this exciting lineup of much-awaited OTT releases, perfect for binge-watching. Check the top 5 OTT releases of the week

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Exciting news for all the movie geeks who love binge-watching top quality content, as this weekend, OTT platforms are offering some of the much-awaited movies and series. This weekend will be full of entertainment from documentaries to love stories, and there is something for everyone. 

Top 5 OTT releases of the week 

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Netflix brings the story of Yo Yo Honey Singh, India's most controversial and celebrated rap icon. This is a documentary sharing the story of Honey Singh's rise to fame, his struggles with mental health and his eventual comeback. 
 
The documentary features unseen footage, candid interviews and some heartfelt revelations delivering his personal and professional life. The raw documentary shares some behind-the-scenes views of the man behind the music. 
 
 
Release Date: December 22
Where to watch: Netflix

Cubicles Season 4 - SonyLIV

The fourth instalment of SonyLIV's cubicles was released today. The story of Cubicles revolves around IT professional Abhishek Chauhan playing the role of team leader Piyush Prajapati who has a new task to tackle in the latest season. The movie features Abhishek Chauhan, Zayn Marie Khan, Ayushi Gupta, and Niketan Sharma in the key roles. 
 
When to Watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: December 20

The Six Triple Eight

‘The Six Triple Eight’ is a war drama bringing to life the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion comprising an all-black battalion that played a key role during World War II. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the movie dives deeper into their mission of organising and dispatching 17 million pieces of mail, many marked with incomplete or incorrect addresses, all within six months.
 
Release Date: December 19, 2024
Where to watch: Netflix

Ferry 2

The makers of Ferry are returning with new instalments taking forward the story of Ferry Bouman, a former drug lord whose peaceful life was disrupted by the haunting past. The movie features Frank Lammers, Aiko Mila Beemsterboer, and Tobias Kersloot in the key roles. The first season received a 7 rating on IMDb. 
 
When to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 20

Virgin River Season 6

Mel and Jack are back with the romantic drama returning with the sixth season. Fans can expect a love triangle in the upcoming series, giving nostalgic flashbacks to the 1970s and unexpected twists in the ten-episode instalments of Netflix's longest-running series. This series features Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole in key roles. 
 
Release Date: December 16
Where to Watch: Netflix

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

