Pushpa 2 box office collections Day 8: Earnings to likely remain low today

Pushpa 2 India Box Office Collection Day 8: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie crosses the Rs 1000 crore mark in just six days, eyeing to become the highest-earning Indian movie of all time

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandhana-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is unstoppable at the box office. According to an industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is inches away from minting Rs 700 crore net in India.
 
The Sukumar directorial had an earth-shattering opening at the box office when it minted Rs 164.25 crore gross, which was followed by a record-breaking weekend. The numbers, however, experienced a drop on Monday. 
 
Apart from Arjun and Mandhana, the movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection day 8

The movie made with a budget of Rs 400-500 crore has grossed over Rs 1062 crore in just 7 days of its release across the world. 
 
 
The earnings dipped by 20 per cent on day 6 and 18.53 per cent on day 7, and this trend is likely to continue on Thursday as well. 
 
Sacnilk reported that the movie minted Rs 42 crore on Wednesday, taking the total collections to Rs 687 crore (India net). The movie made Rs 10.65 crore during its premiere and Rs 164.25 crore on its opening day. The first weekend was phenomenal from a collection point of view as the movie garnered Rs 93.8 crore, 119.25 crore, 119.25 crore and 141.05 crore on days 2, 3, 4  and 5 respectively.
 
The movie minted Rs 1000 crore on day 6 across the world.

As of today, Day 8, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 earned around 2.44 cr India net, updated till 10 AM.

Pushpa 2 eyes to become highest earning Indian movie

Pushpa 2 collection has now surpassed Kalki 2898 AD and is now heading to emerge as the highest-earning Indian movie of all time. Currently, Amir Khan's Dangal is leading the chart with a worldwide collection of Rs 2,070.3 crore. The other 1000 crore-club movies are Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788.06 crore), RRR (Rs 1,230 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore), Jawan (Rs 1,160 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 1,055 crore).

