Panchayat 3 cast salary revealed: Here's how much Jitendra Yadav was paid

The much-awaited season of Panchayat was finally released on Amazon Prime today, May 28. The third season is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. It traces the story of a young man from Delhi who joins the secretary in the Panchayat office in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. The movie features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Biswapati Sarkar, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy.

The series is garnering enthusiastic response from viewers as it offers a complete dose of entertainment. Many fans are excited to know the salary of a Panchayat Season 3 cast.

Jitendra Kumar's Salary

According to the ABP Live report, Jitendra Kumar who portrays the role of Abhishek Tripathi charges Rs 70,000 for each episode in the third season, which amounts to a total of 5,60,000 for the whole season. He receives the highest salary as compared to other actors in the series.

Neena Gupta's Salary

Veteran actress Neena Gupta got paid Rs 50,000 for each episode. She plays the role of Manju Devi Dubey and earns Rs 4,00,00 from the Panchayat series.

Raghubir Yadav's salary

Raghubit Yadav who played Brij Bhushan Dubey reportedly earned Rs 40,000 for each episode, taking home a total salary of Rs 3,20,000 for the third season.

Chandan Roy's Salary

Candan Roy who essayed the role of Vikas Ji, minted Rs 20,000 per episode taking home a total income of Rs 1,60,000 for the entire season.

Will Panchayat Season 4 happen?

There is great news for all the Panchayat fans as the makers have confirmed that the work on season 4 has already been started. Three and four episodes have already been written. The director of Panchayat mentioned the series will have five seasons.

When the director was asked about the approach for the upcoming season, he said the importance is to stay true to the show's essence. "We made sure that we made the right content and retained the core soul of the show. We wanted to take the story forward organically. However, we have to make sure that the new season is more entertaining and emotional,” Kumar added.