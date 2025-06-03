Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Bakrid 2025 watchlist: Top OTT shows, films to stream or catch in theatres

Bakrid 2025 watchlist: Top OTT shows, films to stream or catch in theatres

Eid-ul-Adha brings families together, and this year's festival weekend seems like an ideal time for film and OTT lovers. With big releases in June 2025, Indians can enjoy back-to-back entertainment

OTT releases & films to watch in India during Bakrid 2025

OTT releases & films to watch in India during Bakrid 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The monsoon is arriving, and so is a wave of fresh entertainment! As Eid-ul-Adha 2025 (Bakrid) brings families together, streaming platforms and cinema halls are gearing up for a jam-packed weekend of high-octane releases. Whether you're looking to unwind with heartwarming stories or dive into edge-of-your-seat thrillers, this Bakrid weekend promises non-stop entertainment.
 
In addition to the films, a variety of new web series will be available on the OTT platform this weekend on platforms like SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. To enjoy this Bakrid 2025 and the long weekend, let us take a look at some of the best films and OTT releases in India. 
 

Bakrid 2025: Top 5 OTT releases to stream this weekend

1. Tourist Family - JioHotstar (June 2)
 
A Sri Lankan family looking for a new beginning in India is the focus of the heartfelt comedy, which was directed by Abishan Jeevinth. Through their generosity, they turn a disconnected neighbourhood into a vibrant community. Simran and M Sasikumar play the lead roles in this Tamil film.

Also Read

Eid-ul-Adha 2025

Eid-ul-Adha 2025 moon sighting: When is Bakrid celebrated in India?

Eid, Eid ul-Fitr

Fasting month ends, Eid Ul Fitr to be celebrated across Gulf on Sunday

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: D-St at day's low; Sensex slides 750 pts; Banks drag; Bears ahead in Mkt breadth

Revenge bedtime procrastination, screen-addiction, sleep disorders

Revenge bedtime procrastination: Why are we sleeping late - on purpose?

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Industries receives $33 billion buyout offer from group companies

 
2. Criminal Code Season 2 - Netflix (June 4)
 
The Brazilian action series, inspired by real crimes, centres on Isaac and his Phantom Gang, who, after assisting the Ambassador in escaping from jail, become the primary targets of the Federal Police. However, the police, under Suellen's leadership, find it difficult to apprehend the Phantom Gang because of their misdeeds, which have made them legendary.
 
3. Stolen - Amazon Prime Video (June 4)
 
This week, the Abhishek Banerjee film, Stolen, will make its Amazon Prime Video debut, 2 years after its Venice Film Festival debut. Two brothers watch a kid being snatched from a poor mother at a rural Indian railway station in this suspenseful criminal thriller. Abhishek Banerjee and Mia Maelzer will play the lead characters in the film under the direction of Karan Tejpal.
 
4. Ginny & Georgia Season 3 - Netflix (June 5)
 
The Miller family's existence will be completely upended by the new episodes, which will continue to explore the repercussions of Georgia's imprisonment after season 2 ended on a cliffhanger. Now it is Georgia and Ginny against the world.
 
5. Chhal Kapat - The Deception - ZEE5 (June 6)
 
In the course of investigating the death of a well-known influencer at her friend's wedding, a talented police investigator uncovers dark secrets and betrayals. The next series' ensemble cast includes, among others, Ragini Dwivedi, Kamya Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaokar.

Bakrid 2025 special: Top 5 films to watch in theatres this weekend 

1. Housefull 5- June 6, 2025
 
The hit comedy franchise, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, features a ridiculously massive cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, among others. Expect outrageous jokes, misidentifications, and classic slapstick chaos. Mark your calendars if you want to experience a crazy comedy ride with well-known characters and lots of laughter.
 
2. Ballerina- June 6, 2025
 
Ballerina, a spin-off from the John Wick universe, features Ana de Armas as a proficient assassin who wants an act of exact revenge for the death of her family. The movie, which takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, includes cameos by the late Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves. Len Wiseman, the film's director, promises thrilling action scenes and a more in-depth exploration of the franchise's history.
 
3. The Life of Chuck- June 6, 2025
 
Mike Flanagan is the director of 'The Life of Chuck', a science-fiction drama based on Stephen King's novella. Tom Hiddleston plays Chuck in the movie, which explores significant events in his life by telling his story in reverse. It won the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
 
4. Materialists- June 13, 2025
 
Celine Song is the director of the romantic comedy, Materialists, which stars Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans, and Dakota Johnson. Modern relationships and the difficulties of love in a materialistic society are the subject of the movie. It is expected to be a delightful addition to the genre because of its all-star cast.
 
5. Sitaare Zameen Par- June 20, 2025
 
R.S. Prasanna's heartwarming story, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', marks Aamir Khan's comeback. With an emotional impact and the goal of increasing awareness, the film centres on the life of a child with 'Down syndrome' and the difficulties he and his family encounter. This emotional movie, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary, explores themes of acceptance, empathy, and resiliency. 

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: How to book your movie tickets for Bakrid 2025?

These films are available for viewing in most Indian theatres as well as select international theatres. It is anticipated that Housefull 5 and other ticket sales will open shortly. Movie theatres like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis are gearing up for a busy Bakrid. To stay informed about the most recent news regarding the show timings for specific dates and days, keep visiting official websites, BookMyShow and other ticket apps.
 

More From This Section

TV actor Vibhu Raghave dies

TV actor Vibhu Raghave dies after 3-year battle with stage four cancer

Pankaj Tripathi

'Not for money anymore': Why Pankaj Tripathi stepped away from spotlight

Rajkummar Rao Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf becomes Rao's 3rd biggest hit; check where to stream on OTT

Vikram Sugumaran passes away due to cardiac arrest

Tamil director Vikram Sugumaran passes away due to cardiac arrest at 48

OTT, TELEVISION, IPL, NETFLIX, JIOHOTSTAR

Thudarum to Hit: The Third Case: Top 6 OTT releases to watch this weekend

Topics : Bakr-Eid Eid celebrations OTT platforms film industry Hollywood india

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon