Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap stirs controversy over hygiene, ethics

Sydney Sweeney's new soap bar made with her real bathwater, launched with Dr Squatch, has gone viral and sparked widespread discussion about hygiene and celebrity marketing ethics

Sydney Sweeney

The product is priced at around $8, approximately ₹685 per bar, and is scheduled for launch on 6 June. | Image Source: X

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Celebrity endorsements are not new, but Sydney Sweeney’s latest collaboration has taken personal branding to another level. Her partnership with men’s grooming brand Dr Squatch has resulted in a soap bar reportedly made using her actual bathwater.  The limited-edition product, named Sydney Bathwater Bliss, has stunned fans and critics alike. A promotional image featuring Sweeney in a bathtub, covered in soap and holding the bar, quickly went viral across social media platforms.   
 
 
Dr Squatch promotion fuels public curiosity and confusion 
“In collaboration with Sydney Sweeney, we created a limited-edition soap infused with her actual bathwater,” read a caption on a promotional post from @drsquatch on Instagram. While some found the concept intriguing, others were left baffled.

Sweeney confirmed in an interview with GQ USA that the soap does in fact contain her bathwater. “When we were at the [Dr Squatch] shoot, they had a tub for me. And I actually got in there and I took some soap, and we had a nice little bath and they took the water. So it’s my real bathwater.”
 
She described the scent as inspired by her roots: “There’s this really outdoorsy scent of pine and earthy moss and fir... super manly. But then there’s some city bathwater mixed in.”
 
The product is priced at around $8, approximately ₹685 per bar, and is scheduled for launch on 6 June.
 
Online backlash questions marketing ethics and objectification 
On platforms like Reddit, the soap has become a trending topic, with users debating the implications of using a celebrity’s bathwater in a commercial product. Several threads have raised concerns that the stunt may contribute to the objectification of women, veiled as quirky marketing. 
Sydney Sweeney's instagram's post shows that users are having various opinion on the matter.
 
Despite its claims, experts suggest the soap is primarily a publicity gimmick. According to the listed ingredients, the bar includes pine bark extract, sea salt, shea butter, sand, a trace amount of bathwater, and other standard skincare elements.
 
Dr Geeta Grewal, founder and CMD of 9 Muses Wellness Clinic, told India Today, “It’s about the formulation of the bar and whether it is made with good ingredients. If the ingredients are not harsh, they are hydrating, they are soothing—of course, that will be good.”
 
Marketing stunt or luxury skincare innovation? 
While Sydney Bathwater Bliss has gained immense traction online, the debate over the boundaries of celebrity branding, consumer fascination, and ethical marketing continues to evolve. Whether the soap sees lasting success or fades as a viral stunt remains to be seen.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

