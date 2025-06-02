Monday, June 02, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Entertainment / 'Not for money anymore': Why Pankaj Tripathi stepped away from spotlight

'Not for money anymore': Why Pankaj Tripathi stepped away from spotlight

In a recent interview, actor Pankaj Tripathi disclosed that he had taken a year-long break from acting and explained why. Recently, he appeared in Criminal Justice: A Family Matter on Disney+ Hotstar

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi, widely regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema, has finally opened up about his low profile over the past year. While fans speculated about his absence from red carpets and public events, the actor – last seen in Criminal Justice: A Family Matter on JioCinema – revealed it wasn’t due to controversy or setbacks. Instead, it was a personal and reflective journey that reignited his love for the craft of acting.
 
Tripathi disclosed that he did not sign a single film in the previous year and took a one-year break from acting. The actor revealed that he took a deliberate pause and went on an introspective journey, even if he did not disclose it. He also said that he needed the time to improve himself and recover both emotionally and physically.  ALSO READ: Bhool Chuk Maaf becomes Rao's 3rd biggest hit; check where to stream on OTT

Pankaj Tripathi on his one-year break from acting

Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi opened up in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter saying he took a year-long break from acting after the death of his father, which had a significant impact on him. 
 
He said, “I took time off to work on myself and heal, physically and mentally,” he revealed. “That’s why I’ve lost weight. I work out for three hours a day, six days a week. I also travelled — trips that I’ve been putting off for a long time".
 
This break was intended to help with both physical recovery and a break from the never-ending cycle of the entertainment business. Tripathi made the deliberate decision to avoid the limelight by saying, “I kept telling everyone that I don’t have time. But actually, that time was reserved for introspection.”

Why did Pankaj Tripathi take a year-long break from acting?

He stated, “I’m at a point where I’m no longer working for the money. I need to do work that gives me something to look forward to,” he said. Reflecting on his past approach to work, he confessed, “There was a time when I was counting days on projects, just waiting for them to end. And I thought — this can’t be right. I love the profession so much. I've made so many sacrifices to get here, and if I’m spending my days just waiting for shoots to wrap, then something’s wrong. That’s why I took a break.”
 
In August 2023, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, Pankaj Tripathi's father, passed away. He was 99 years old. In remembrance of his father, Pankaj Tripathi constructed a library at his village high school and dedicated his significant National Award victory to him after his passing.

Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming projects 

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film is "Metro… In Dino," a sequel to the 2007 drama "Life… In A Metro." Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Saswat Chatterjee are among the other cast members in the Anurag Basu-directorial movie. On July 2, 2025, the movie is set to hit big screens.
 

 

 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

