Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Pics of Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding rituals go viral

Pics of Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding rituals go viral

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala officially announced their relationship with an engagement in August. Ahead of their wedding on Dec 4, their pre-wedding pics are getting viral

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding rituals

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding rituals

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In August, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shocked everyone by officially declaring their engagement. They will now tie the knot at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios on December 4. The pair started their pre-wedding activities ahead of their wedding. The duo got engaged on Aug 8 and have been dating since 2022. 
 
On social media, a number of images and videos from the couple's Mangala snanam (haldi ceremony) have been making the rounds. The names of Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya, as well as the names of both families down the generations, are listed on the couple's wedding invitation. 

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding rituals 

Bride-to-be for the haldi event, Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted wearing two different dresses. She wore a bright red saree with a full-hand blouse instead of the yellow attire for her first appearance. She accessorized her ensemble with a maang tikka and a thick necklace. For her second look, Sobhita tapped into her inner Vanathi, the character she played in Ponniyin Selvan. She attended the ceremony dressed in yellow. 
 
 
 
 

More From This Section

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu, wife get Rs 850 crore notice over cancer cure claims

Amaran

Amaran OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch blockbuster movie

OTT

OTT releases this week: Sikandar ka Muqaddar, Lucky Baskhar, and more

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai; all about her ZFIC concert in the city on Nov 30

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss 18 week 8 voting trends: Shrutika tops, Bagga faces elimination

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anukula Murali (@anukulamurali)

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding card 

The card elegantly blends traditional South Indian design features. It has brass lamps at the bottom and hanging temple bells, which stand for blessings and fresh starts. The message on the card says, "We are delighted to announce the wedding of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion." 
 

Naga Chaitanya statements on Netflix

Some of the haldi's greatest moments were captured in a video that made its way online. The couple reportedly sold Netflix the rights to their wedding movie for a whopping Rs 50 crore only days before their nuptials. In an interview with Zoom, the Thandel actor denied the report, though. He says, "This is false news. There is no such deal". 
 
He further added, "It’s been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family over the past few months. Watching the families interact has been a joy. I’m really looking forward to the wedding day, experiencing the rituals, and seeing the families come together”. 
 

Also Read

Swaminathan Subramanian, Chief Business Officer, SMFC India

SMFG India Credit bets big on key southern market to drive future growth

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

TVS' Srinivasan, Star Health founder launch health insurance product

Tax devolution shares, which threaten to create a north-south divide among states, may have more to do with per capita income, and not so much with population

TFR in South India explained: Why are they worried about population growth?

adventue, travel, Switzerland

Winter travel itinerary: Top 8 places to visit in winter in India 2024

MK Stalin, Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM

Delimitation in focus as 2 South CMs talk reversing population policies

Topics : south india Pre-wedding photography Indian weddings Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon