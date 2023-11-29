Sensex (1.04%)
Mission Raniganj: When and Where To Watch Akshay Kumar's OTT release

Mission Raniganj, the Akshay Kumar film, is based on the late Jaswant Singh Gill-led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission in November 1989, and the movie depicts his real experience

Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
The rescue thriller Mission Raniganj, featured by Akshay Kumar, was released in theatres on October 6. It got mixed reviews by critics and audiences. The film was a commercial flop as it failed to recover its accounted budget of Rs 55 crore and procured just Rs 46 crore in the box office worldwide.
Mission Raniganj will now begin streaming on the OTT giant Netflix from December 1. According to Netflix, the film's synopsis says, "When a flood leaves dozens of workers trapped in a coal mine, an engineer embarks on a daring rescue mission to save them. Inspired by real events."
Mission Raniganj: About the film 

The rescue thriller is inspired by a genuine disaster that occurred in Raniganj, West Bengal in 1989 and left six miners dead and 65 caught in a flooded coal mine. 
The mining engineer and trained rescue official Jaswant Singh Gill, depicted by Akshay Kumar, rescued those 65 miners and turned into a national legend.

Mission Raniganj: The cast

Apart from Akshay, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue also features Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, and Shishir Sharma. 
The movie was earlier titled Capsule Gill and The Great Indian Rescue.

Mission Raniganj: The makers and production

The film, Mission Raniganj is the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and director Tinu Suresh Desai seven years later. The movie was produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor.
Desai had also directed the Kumar in the 2016 crime thriller 'Rustom', which was likewise based on a true story of Indian naval officer KM Nanavati, who was pursued for the murder of Prem Ahuja, his wife's lover, in what turned into the last jury trial in the Indian legal history.

Topics : Akshay Kumar Indian film industry Bollywood

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon