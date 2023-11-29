The movie 'Animal': Everything you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor's Film

With the trailer released a couple of days ago, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has created significant pre-release buzz among fans. From playing the teaser on Burj Khalifa to a dazzling music launch event in Mumbai, the producers and cast of Animal are doing everything to generate massive curiosity around the movie with its promotions.

On 25th November, the makers of Animal declared that the advance bookings were open. Soon after the declaration, Animal generated overwhelming expectations for the movie at the box office. To give you an idea of the buzz surrounding it, the movie cashed in over 1,11,000 tickets for Day 1 nationwide, according to Sacnilk.

Animal: Meet the cast of the movie

Ranbir Kapoor will project the role of Arjan Vailly Singh, a fierce goon. His father, Balbir Singh will be played by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol is also starring in the film, but his role has been kept hidden.

It is expected that he is the antagonist of the film. Initially, Parineeti Chopra was expected to be part of the film, however, Rashmika Mandanna replaced her because of scheduling clashes. Rashmika will play the role of Geetanjali "Geeta" Singh, Arjan’s wife.

Apart from the lead cast, Tripti Dimri, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ravi Gupta, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, and Saurabh Sachdeva are likewise playing important roles in the film.

Animal 2023: About the film The plot of the Animal film spins around the intricate connection between a father-son duo. Frequently away for work, Balbir provides no attention to his son, who admires him beyond the limit. Growing up, Arjan tries everything to certainly stand out enough to be noticed, which creates an obsessive pattern inside him. His fixation with getting his dad's approval prompts him to turn into a dangerous criminal whom everybody fears. The film has been in the creation for over three years now. The first official declaration of the Ranbir Kapoor features came on 31 December 2020. The film has been granted an 'A' (adult only) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification for extreme violence, sexually-heavy content and obscenity.

Animal movie: The release date

With a duration of 201 minutes, Animal is considered as one of the longest Indian movies, which is set to release on 1 December 2023. The movie will be released in multiple languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

In the United States, the Ranbir Kapoor film will be screened in 888 theatres, which is the highest number of screens provided for a Hindi film, surpassing even Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) and Jawan (2023).

Songs of the ‘Animal’

The music direction of the film is given by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who has previously worked with the director of Arjun Reddy (2017) and Kabir Singh (2019).

The songs featured in the film are composed by Vishal Mishra, Jaani, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Pritam, JAM8, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar and Gurinder Seagal. Siddharth-Garima, Jaani, Manan Bhardwaj, Gurinder Seagal, Manoj Muntashir, Raj Shekhar, Ashim Kemson and Bhupinder Babbal have given the song's lyrics.

'Hua Main', the first single was released on 11 October 2023 and became a huge hit amongst the fans. The second song, 'Satranga' was released on 27 October 2023, and the third song, 'Papa Meri Jaan' was showcased on 14 November 2023. 'Arjan Vailly', the fourth single was showcased on 18 November 2023.

The movie 'Animal': Ticket The film might turn into Ranbir's greatest opening ever. With the bookings for the film presently open nationwide, the advance bookings have gone up to INR 14 crore, according to the latest reports. A sum of 5 lakh tickets have been sold from 5570 shows only in the Hindi language.

As per the 'Book my show' in New Delhi, the tickets will start from Rs 100 and go as high as Rs 2400 in various cities.