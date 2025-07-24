Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DJ Snake returns to India with a six-city tour; know dates and more

The Popular French EDM artist, DJ Snake, is set to return to India this year, marking his third time performing in the country. The tour will begin on Sept 26 and end on Oct 5

DJ Snake India tour 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

The well-known French EDM artist DJ Snake will make his third appearance in India this year as he embarks on a big six-city Sunburn Arena tour. Redefining global dance music, the Grammy-nominated singer will start the tour in Kolkata on September 26 and end it in Delhi-NCR on October 5, 2025.
 
Indian audiences have developed a close and enduring bond with DJ Snake, whose real name is William Grigahcine. His previous concerts in India have become legendary, with roaring crowds shouting along to every word and dancing with unparalleled passion. He is known for sold-out events and frantic fan energy.
 

DJ Snake India tour 2025: Important dates and venue

Commencement of tour Day 1- Kolkata on September 26
Tour Day 2- Hyderabad on September 27
Tour Day 3- Bengaluru on September 28

Tour Day 4- Pune on October 3
Tour Day 5- Mumbai on October 4
Conclusion of tour Day 6- Delhi-NCR on October 5, 2025. 

How to book DJ Snake India tour 2025?

The tour's organisers promise an even larger and more thrilling showcase than before, and tickets will go on sale exclusively on BookMyShow on July 26.
 
Speaking about his return, DJ Snake stated, “The passion and the love in India — it all hits different. I still remember the energy during my last visit with thousands of voices singing every word back to me; it was pure madness! It’s the way the crowd gives everything they’ve got. Every time I come back, that connection feels so deep. See you soon, India!” 
 

 

 

About DJ Snake India tour 2025

The announcement is made in advance of his next album, Nomad, which is scheduled for release in September. DJ Snake has solidified his position as one of the most significant figures in contemporary music with a catalogue full of worldwide successes including Turn Down for What, Lean On, Let Me Love You, and Taki Taki. He has become a cultural phenomenon as a result of his collaborations with musicians like Lil Jon, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, and Major Lazer.
 
The producer was in headlines earlier this year when he sold over 100,000 tickets for his historic performance at the Stade de France in just a few minutes, followed by an unprecedented after-party at Accor Arena. It is anticipated to be nothing short of extraordinary when he returns to India, where he frequently attributes its unparalleled energy and passion.
 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

