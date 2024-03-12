Salman Khan to team up with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss for next project

Salman Khan is teaming up with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss for his upcoming movie, which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. This will be Salman Khan's first movie with Mrugadoss. The movie is scheduled to release in EID next year. Salman Khan shares the information from his Twitter handle.

While sharing the news Salman wrote, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025."

Check the post here:

AR Murugadoss hails from Tamil and he has a record of giving hits. He made his debut with Dheena movie that released in theatres in 2001 featuring Ajith Kumar and Suresh Gopi in the key roles. This was a huge success, and he repeated his triumph again in 2002 with Ramanaa starring Vijayakanth. He also worked with several big south stars like Ghajini (2005) and 7am Arivu (2011), Chiranjeevi in Stalin (2006), Vijay in Thuppakki (2012), Mahesh Babu in Spyder (2017) and then Rajinikanth in Darbar (2020)

Salman Khan's bond with Sajid Nadiadwala

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are more than just actors and directors, the duo has a history of giving box office hits together. Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Kick are just a few of them. Their fans are waiting for them to come together again as they worked together last in Kick.

Salman Khan’s last produced movies are Bawaal, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Heropanti 2, etc.

Salman Khan’s last movie

Salman Khan last featured in Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3. The movie was a box-office hit and became the fifth most-earning movie of 2023, collecting Rs ₹466.63 crore. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 300 crore.

After the success of Tiger 3, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Vishnuvardhan-directed 'The Bull'. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Salman would be seen as a paramilitary officer, which is based on the 1988 terror attacks in Male Maldives.