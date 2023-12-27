Happy 58th B'day Salman Khan: Upcoming films, interesting facts and more

Salman Khan turned 58 on Wednesday, i.e. on December 27, and he celebrated his birthday with his niece Ayat Sharma. The actor, who presently shares his birthday with Arpita Sharma and Aayush Sharma's girl, was seen remaining close to Helen and singing 'happy birthday' for Ayat while she cut a three-tier cake.

In a video of the birthday, Salman was seen wearing an all-dark look while celebrating his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse.



#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fans of Salman Khan gather outside his residence in Mumbai, as the actor celebrates his 58th birthday. pic.twitter.com/kr06nR822T December 26, 2023

Regardless of his celebration at Panvel, fans accumulated outside his Bandra home at 12 midnight to wish the superstar on his birthday. In a video shared by ANI, a fan was found singing the birthday song for him. In addition to his birthday, let's dig into some more about the superstar below.

Happy b’day Salman Khan: An overview

Salman Khan was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on December 27, 1965, to the renowned screenwriter Salim Khan and his wife Salma. Khan went to St Stanislaus high school in Bandra, Mumbai, and later to St Xavier's School. But, after some time he stopped his education.

After he left his education, Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1988 with 'Biwi Ho To Aisi' in a supporting role. But, later in 1989 Salman Khan played the lead role in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

Salman Khan's Net Worth and more

As indicated by Lifestyle Asia, the current net worth of Salman Khan is assessed to be around ₹2,912 crore ($350 million roughly). According to the media reports, Salman Khan is supposed to charge ₹100 crore for a film while he every year procures ₹300 crore from brand endorsements.

The actor lives in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, which is assessed to be worth ₹100 crore. Salman Khan likewise claims a farmhouse in Panvel spread across 150 acres of land and a sea-facing bungalow in Gorai.

The superstar likewise possesses a tremendous collection of luxury vehicles and motorbikes. An Audi A8L, an Audi RS7, a Range Rover Vogue Autobiography, a Porsche Cayenne Turbo, a Mercedes Benz GL 350 CDI, a Mercedes S class, and a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE43 are among the luxury vehicles in his collection. The collection likewise has a Yamaha R1, Suzuki Hayabusa, a Suzuki GSX-R1000Z and a Suzuki Gatecrasher M1800 RZ.

Salman’s upcoming projects

After the huge success of 'Tiger 3', which highlighted Katrina Kaif alongside the superstar, the actor has declared to team up with Karan Johar's Dharma Production for 'The Bull'. The movie is said to be directed by Vishnu Vardhan.

Salman Khan has confirmed the production of "Dabangg 4," "Kick 2," and a family comedy, apart from "the bull".