Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Salman Khan upgrades Galaxy apartment balcony, installs bulletproof glass

Salman Khan upgrades Galaxy apartment balcony, installs bulletproof glass

Amid death threats, Salman Khan has enhanced the security of his Mumbai house, Galaxy Apartment. He installed high-resolution cameras and bulletproof glasses

Salman Khan has enhanced the security of his Mumbai house, Galaxy Apartment.

Salman Khan has enhanced the security of his Mumbai house, Galaxy Apartment. (Image: x.com/ANI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Salman Khan is carrying out an extensive renovation to boost the security of his residence at Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. 
 
According to reports, the windows of the actor's house are now bulletproof. A hi-tech security system with high-resolution CCTV cameras and bulletproof glasses has been installed on Salman's balcony from where he waves to his fans. 
 
Salman Khan lives on the ground floor of his Galaxy Apartment, while his parents live on the first floor.
 
This security development took eight months after a fire incident outside his home as the actor believes Lawrence Bisnoi is the man behind the firing. 
 

Why is Salman Khan's security being amped up?

Salman Khan is on the hit list of the Lawrence Bisnoi gang, which also reportedly killed the former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Also Read

Kashish Kapoor

Bigg Boss 18: Wildcard contestant Kashish Kapoor eliminated from the show

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Week 13: Eisha faces eviction, Sonu Sood likely to visit House

Bigg Boss Season 18

Bigg Boss 18 Voting Trend: Rajat leading the chart; Eisha, Avinash trailing

Sara Arfeen Khan in Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan gets evicted, Vivian and others in top 10

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 18 elimination: Sara Arfeen eliminated after fight with Karan?

 
Three gunmen killed Siddique (66) outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra on October 12. The police arrested 16 people in the case so far.
 
On April 14, two men riding past the Galaxy Apartment opened fire on a motorcycle. The Bisnoi brothers claimed responsibility of the firing incident outside the actor's residence.
 
Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from the Bisnoi gang members in regard to the 1998 black hunting case. In an interview in 2023, Lawrence Bisnoi stated that Salman disrespected the Bisnoi community and killed a blackbuck, a sacred animal to them.

Lawrence brother detained

In the Baba Siddique case, Lawrence Bisnoi's brother, Anmol, has been detained in the United States. Mumbai Police in the chargesheet stated the motive behind his killing was his close ties with Salman Khan.
 
The actor also received a similar threat earlier when an unknown caller demanded Rs 2 crore from the actor. The Worli police also registered a case against an unidentified person who sent several WhatsApp messages to Mumbai Police's traffic helpline number. 

More From This Section

Zendaya and Tom Holland engagement

Spider-Man stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya, are engaged in intimate ceremony

WWE RAW to debut on Netflix

WWE RAW to debut on Netflix: Check fight schedules, streaming details, more

AR Rahman

Happy Birthday AR Rahman! Interesting facts about the life of music maestro

Golden Globe Awards 2024

82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025: India's hope ends, check winners' list here

All we imagine as light

'All We Imagine As Light' loses Golden Globe for Best Non-English film

Topics : Salman Khan Entertainment Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon