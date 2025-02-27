Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and family to move out of Mannat soon, here's why

Actor Shah Rukh Khan with family will be shifting to Pali Hill at Mumbai's Bandra. He has leased 4 floors of a luxury apartment. The reason is grand renovation of the SRK's mansion Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan is planning to add two new floors to Mannat

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

According to reports, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family are moving temporarily to Pali Hill from their famous Mumbai house, Mannat. Hundreds of fans visit the bungalow every day, which is located across from the Bandra Bandstand. It has been the Khans' home for more than 25 years.
 
The Khans are reportedly shifting as Mannat is about to undergo a significant renovation. According to the source, Mannat's renovation project, which includes a long-planned extension, is expected to start in May. 

Shah Rukh Khan move out of Mannat

Since 2005, SRK, Gauri, and their family have lived in the seaside bungalow in Mannat. Since Mannat is a Grade III heritage building, any structural alterations must be approved by the court, which the actor has apparently already obtained. The Khan family will soon move into the new home as renovations are scheduled to start in a few months.
 
Last year, Gauri Khan, the wife of SRK, had applied to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on November 9, 2024. She asked for permission to add two more floors to the Mannat annexe in her application.
 
The built-up area would grow by 616.02 square meters as a result of this addition. Mannat now consists of six floors, a ground floor, and two basement levels. The Khan family hopes to add a seventh and eighth floor with this expansion. 
However, Gauri and SRK have not responded to this recent development. 

About the Shah Rukh Khan’s new home

The actor will move with his entire family, his wife Gauri and kids Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam into the opulent apartment complex in Bandra's Pali Hill neighborhood. According to data analytics firm Zapkey, the Khan has rented two duplex apartments in Mumbai's posh area, Pali Hill locality for Rs 2.9 crore annually. The lease agreement was registered on February 14.
 
With Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment signing a leave and licence agreement with Vashu Bhagnani's children, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, co-owners of the property, the family has leased 4 floors from the film producer.
 
The Khan family, their employees, security, and some office space will all be accommodated on the leased floors. The new home guarantees sufficient space, despite not being as large as Mannat. 
 
According to reports, Shah Rukh will rent the four floors for Rs 24 lakh a month. Two duplex flats on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors are included in the three-year lease. The renovation of Mannat is anticipated to take up to two years, however the family might not stay for the whole time.
 

 

 

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Bombay House renovation Bollywood Entertainment

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

