'Dune: Part 2': Release date, trailer & all we know about the sequel so far

One of the most anticipated movies of 2023, Dune: Part 2, has finally received its release date after facing delays for nearly a year. Dune was one of Hollywood's standout films of 2021 and its sequel will be a continuation of the compelling narrative initiated by Frank Herbert's 1965 novel. Under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, the sequel promises to delve deeper into the saga that left viewers captivated in the first instalment.

India release date: March 15, 2024

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Genres: Sci-Fi, Drama, Action

Runtime: 166 minutes

Writers: Frank Herbert, Jon Spaihts, and Denis Villeneuve

Who is in the cast of Dune 2?

Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV

Returning to their coveted roles, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their characters, navigating the aftermath of the first movie. The ensemble cast also features Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and the addition of Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe.

Austin Butler joins the cast as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Baron Harkonnen’s youngest nephew, and Florence Pugh takes on the role of Princess Irulan, Shaddam IV's daughter.

What is Dune 2 about?

Dune 2 picks up the tale of Paul, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, as he embarks on fulfilling his prophecy, leading the Freeman of Arrakis in a battle for freedom against the House Harkonnen. This sequel introduces new characters and storylines, offering fans a fresh and eagerly anticipated cinematic experience.

Watch Dune 2 official trailer 3 here:

What's in the Dune 2 trailer?

The latest official trailer for Dune 2 offers a glimpse into the epic sequel, showcasing Paul's journey to comprehend the prophecy and confront the House of Harkonnen. The runtime of 166 minutes makes Dune 2 Villeneuve's longest movie to date. The viewers can expect a deeper exploration of Paul's use of the spice, his extraordinary powers, and his evolving relationship with Chani.

As the sequel unfolds, audiences will witness the challenges Paul faces in altering a future only he can foresee, with the return of Lady Jessica under the influence of the spice, adding an intriguing layer to the narrative. Dune 2 promises to be a cinematic spectacle, captivating audiences with its extended runtime and an engaging continuation of the Dune saga.

When will Dune 2 be released in India?





ALSO READ: Year of blockbusters set to end with record Box Office collection Originally slated for release in 2023, the premiere of Dune 2 faced a delay due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The highly anticipated sequel is now scheduled to hit theatres on March 1, 2024, while in India, the movie will be released on March 15, 2024.

What is the budget for Dune Part 2?

The media reports estimate the budget for Dune: Part 2 to be between $120-$122 million, around $40 million less than the budget for Dune.

Will there be a Dune 3?

While nothing has been confirmed, director Villeneuve hinted that the wheels were in motion for Dune 3 during an interview with Empire, earlier this year.