Singham Again release date confirmed, movie to clash with Pushpa 2

Rohit Shetty is ready with another instalment of Singham and has announced to release it next year. Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again is the third part of the Singham series.

The first part of Singham was released in the year 2011, the second part in 2014, and now after a gap of around a decade, the franchise is making a comeback with another action-packed movie Singham Again.

The announcement of Singham Again set the stage on fire as fans are excited to see another part of the renowned cop universe. In the movie, Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Bajirao Singham with Kareena Kapoor and this time Deepika Padukone is also joining the cast.

Some reports claim that Tiger Shroff could be part of this cop universe, while Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh can make a cameo in their characters from Sooryavanshi and Simmba, respectively.

Singham Again release date

The makers of the movie confirmed that Singham Again will hit theatres next year on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

Director Rohit Shetty in an interview with Pinkvilla in July, said that the shooting for the Indian Police Force is yet to finish, and once that's done, the team will move to work on Singham.

He mentioned that people will witness a different Singham this time, it's huge, and the script also turned out well. He also added that he is excited to work with Ajay Devgn again.

Singham Again to clash with Pushpa 2

Two highly anticipated movies are set to clash on Independence Day next year. Both movies will be released on the same date, August 15, 2024. Fans are excited to watch this double dose of entertainment on Independence weekend next year.

Singham movie has a track record of doing good at the box office, and Pushpa: The Rise changed the equation with its release in December 2021, becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies at that time. It would be great to see how both movies perform at the box office.