Jawan box office collection Day 5: SRK movie to cross 300 cr mark in India

SRK's Jawan is shattering all records at the box office collecting more than Rs 500 crore gross across the world in just 4 days of its release. The movie was released in theatres on September 7

Jawan movie

SRK's Jawan is shattering all records at the box office

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's most-awaited movie was released on September 7, and since its release in the theatres, the movie has been shattering records every day. On the opening day, the movie collected Rs 75 crore and became the highest-opener of all time in the history of Indian cinema. 

According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 286.16 crore net in India, taking the gross collection to Rs 531 crore and becoming the fastest Hindi movie to achieve this feat. 

Shah Rukh Khan is now the only actor delivering two back-to-back 500 crore movies in a year.

Jawan box office collection day 5

In just four days, the Jawan movie has achieved what most of the movies couldn't achieve in their lifetime. The movie has earned Rs 343.8 crore gross in India. On the fourth day or its first Sunday, the movie collected Rs 80.1 crore, which is the highest one-day collection. 

On the fifth day, the collection will remain low as it is a Monday, and it is expected that the movie will earn around Rs 30 crore and will become the fastest movie to earn Rs 30 crore net in India. 

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan also did a whopping collection across the world, but Jawan is two steps ahead of Pathaan. The king of Bollywood is reviving the Hindi cinema after the boycott culture that according to many experts had severely affected Bollywood business. 

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, also shared the astonishing figures of Jawan, calling it an all-time highest single day at national chains.

Another trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan also shared astonishing stats and informed that Jawan sold a record-breaking 28,75,961 tickets in India on its fourth day and these are the tracked records alone. 

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee, who is a renowned Tamil director, making his debut in Indian Cinema with the SRK-starrer. This is an action thriller movie produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

King Khan is in a dual role as father and son who joins forces to tackle the wrongs in the society. Along with SRK, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone (in a cameo role).

Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Indian Box Office Bollywood box office

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

