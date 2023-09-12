Pooja Bhatt opens up on controversial kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt discusses the controversial magazine cover in which she and her father, Mahesh Bhatt, kissed each other on the lips in 1990. She opened up about the controversy in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, saying "the moment caught was 'absolutely innocent' and she can't educate or roll along with how people see it".

Pooja Bhatt recently spoke out about the controversial magazine cover she shared with her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, in 1990. She was last seen on Salman Khan's "Bigg Boss OTT 2." The front cover being referred to highlights the father-daughter kissing.

Pooja Bhatt on ‘controversial’ kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt

The actress-turned-filmmaker was questioned about the situation and whether she regretted doing the kiss with her father during a recent interview with Sidharth Kanan.





Also Read: Jawan box office collection Day 5: SRK movie to cross 300 cr mark in India She stated, "No, because I see it very simply, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai, a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in any way. Aur mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh ne mujhe yeh kaha tha when you have daughters, jab hi aapke bacche chote hai, how often children just say, ‘Mummy papa give me a kiss’. And they go this way. Mai ab bhi is umer mein bhi wahi 10-pound ki bacchi hoon for my father. Vo jindagi bhar wahi rahege for me."

She further added, "So it was a moment that was absolutely innocent which was captured. Aur uske connotation jo hai, jinko padhna hai vo padhenge, jinko dekhna hai vo dekhege. Aur mai is cheej ko defend karne nahi baithi. Agr log baap aur beti ke rishte ko alag nazariye se dekh sakte hai toh woh kuch bhi kar sakte hai. Fir hum baat karte hai family values ki. Bahut kamal ka joke hai."

Pooja Bhatt on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Pooja Bhatt, who appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2, joined Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani in making it to the final. The second season of Bigg Manager OTT started on June 17.

Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt's father, also appeared later in the show to show his support for her. In addition, he engaged in conversation with other contestants and told a number of stories about his daughter.

Speculation on working with Chandrachur Singh

According to Tellychakkar, speculations are that the actors Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh will be sharing the screen for a special project. Pooja Bhatt and Chandrachur Singh, who have been grabbing attention and capturing the hearts of audiences and fans worldwide, are now set to appear in an upcoming film.





Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi launches poster of his 50th movie, Maharaja, fans react The details of the project and their character are still to be revealed, but the audience is eager to see what they have to offer with this new project.

Best of Pooja Bhatt’s movies

1. Daddy- Under the direction of her father, Mahesh Bhatt in 1989, Pooja Bhatt debuted with this film and played a 17-year-old daughter who gives his father unconditional love and tries to save her alcoholic father from being destroyed. The film won many awards that year, including a National Award.

2. Sadak - Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt starred in the lead roles in the musical blockbuster from 1991, which was also a Mahesh Bhatt directorial. The main character in the movie is Ravi, a taxi driver who meets Pooja, a sex worker unexpectedly.

3. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin- Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin is a film directed by Mahesh Bhatt about a young girl who runs away from home in order to find and be with her boyfriend. However, something unexpected happens. This is one of the biggest musical hits of the 1990s.

4. Border- This was one of the most successful multi-starrer films of the 1990s. The plot centres on 120 Indian soldiers fighting Pakistan one night in the Longewala region.

5. Zakhm- It is based on Mahesh Bhatt's grandmother, and is another notable Pooja Bhatt film. She has proven her skill as a finesse actor which made a crucial turning point in her career. The film is the tale of a kid born to a family with changing religious beliefs. When his mother dies, he finds himself in the midst of communal riots.