Rajamouli to Akshay, many celebrities congratulate SRK for Jawan's success

SRK's Jawan is doing massive business at the box office and shattering several records. Many celebrities shared their wishes with the King of Bollywood

Jawan movie

Jawan movie

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Jawan movie is breaking all the records and emerging as the most successful Bollywood movie in the history of Indian cinema. The SRK-starrer has collected more than Rs 129 crore on the opening day across the world, and in India, it collected Rs 75 crore net.

Amid the massive success of the Jawan movie, several celebrities took to social media to share their heartfelt note to wish the Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and his Jawan team.

According to sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 316.16 crore net in India after five days.

Celebrities wishing SRK

After looking at the success of Jawan, several celebrities couldn't stop themselves from wishing the King of Bollywood for the achievement.

SS Rajamouli, who directed blockbuster movies like RRR, called SRK the Baadshah of the Box Office and shared his feeling on X, he wrote, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office. What an earth-shattering opening. Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success."

In response to his praise, SRK replied, "Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir."

Also Read: Pooja Bhatt opens up on controversial kiss with father Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Babu also couldn't control his feelings after watching the Jawan movie he shared his review on X and called Jawan's success the power of SRK. He wrote, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film…  The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends."

Gadar actress Ameesha Patel also congratulated King Khan for the success of Jawan. She also took Twitter (now X) to share her wishes. She said, "Congrats @iamsrk for once again creating GADAR at the box office .. who better then u can do this magic .. we love u .."

Tiger Shroff also congratulated the SRK for the blockbuster movie. The Baghi actor wrote, "Raised the bar and broke the bar! Congratulations @iamsrk sir on another historic success loads of love always."

SRK replied to Tiger, he said, "Kya karoon Tiger… no bar is high enough!! Waiting to see u somersault over it with ease… Ha ha… love u and thank u…"

Akshay Kumar also shared his congratulations message to SRK and said, "What massive success!!Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk Our films are back and how."

Also Read: Jawan box office collection Day 5: SRK movie to cross 300 cr mark in India

SRK replied to the tweet of Khiladi Kumar and said, "Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u."

Among these, many other celebrities also shared their wishes with SRK. The Jawan movie is doing massive business at the box office and it is expected that it will shatter many records.

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood Hindi movies Box office Indian movies Entertainment Bollywood box office

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

