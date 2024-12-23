Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 03:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Priynaka slams BJP for GST on exam forms, says 'turning dreams to income'

Priynaka slams BJP for GST on exam forms, says 'turning dreams to income'

Parents sacrifice their lives and save every penny to educate their children and prepare them for the exams but the BJP government has turned their dreams into a source of income, said Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi attacked the BJP over levying GST on examination forms. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the BJP over levying GST on examination forms, saying the government had turned the dreams of parents who saved every penny to prepare their children for exams into a source of income.

The Congress general secretary shared an examination form of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute, Sultanpur, that showed 18 per cent GST was being charged.

"The BJP cannot provide jobs to youngsters but it is definitely rubbing salt on the wounds by charging 18 per cent GST on examination forms. GST is being charged on every government job form, including Agniveer," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

 

"After filling the form, if the paper is leaked due to the failure of the government or if there is corruption, then this money of the youngsters is wasted," she said.

Parents sacrifice their lives and save every penny to educate their children and prepare them for the exams but the BJP government has turned their dreams into a source of income, Priyanka Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Congress attacks Modi govt over rising food prices, spiraling inflation

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

NCP leader Bhujbal meets CM Fadnavis, discusses political, social issues

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul to meet family of deceased Suryawnashi in Maharashtra's Parbhani

CT Ravi

Case registered against individuals who attempted to attack BJP MLC CT Ravi

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana CM claims people have rejected Cong, criticises Kharge's remarks

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Nirmala Sitharaman Indian National Congress BJP Finance minister GST Council GST Entrance Exams india jobs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon