Son of Sardaar 2: Everything about Ajay Devgn's first poster look and more

Son of Sardaar 2: Everything about Ajay Devgn's first poster look and more

Actor Ajay Devgn shared the first poster of his upcoming film 'Son of Sardaar 2'. The movie is the sequel to his 2012 hit action comedy. It will release on July 25, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajay Devgn has thrilled fans by unveiling the release date and first look poster of his much-anticipated film Son of Sardaar 2. Reprising his iconic role as Jassi, the actor shared a vibrant new poster featuring himself in a turbaned avatar, exuding energy and swagger. Alongside the striking visual, Devgn also announced when the action-comedy sequel will hit theatres.
 
A sequel to his 2012 hit Son of Sardaar, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, the upcoming film marks Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited return to comedy. Interestingly, Son of Sardaar 2 is set to clash at the box office with Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra, scheduled to open in theatres on the same day.
 

Son of Sardaar 2: The post 

Devgn shared on Instagram, tagging Mrunal Thakur, who starrer alongside him in the film, "The Return of the Sardaar. #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July. #SardaarIsBack #SonOfSardaar2 (sic)". 
 
The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sahil Mehta, Kubbra Sait and Ravi Kishan, among others. 'Son of Sardaar 2' is scheduled to hit the screens on July 25.
 
For a while now, Devgn has been providing many gripping action dramas. His most recent films were all serious action dramas, including "Singham Again," "Shaitaan," "Bholaa," and "Maidaan." The actor returns to a genre he frequently excels at with "Son of Sardaar 2." Even while the movie is not on par with "Golmaal" or "Bol Bachchan," it still has the potential to make people laugh and provide them with good enjoyment in theatres. 

About 2012 ‘Son of Sardaar’

Ashwni Dhir was the director of Son of Sardaar, which came out in 2012. Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Juhi Chawla were all in the movie. For those who were unaware, the movie was a Hindi adaptation of Maryada Ramanna, a Telugu film from 2010. 
 
Son of Sardaar performed well at the worldwide box office, even though it was up against the Yash Raj film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Reviews were mixed; some praised the humour, the acting of the cast, and the stylised action sequences, while others criticised the narrative. It was a great hit both domestically and abroad, according to Box Office India. In the end, it generated Rs 161.48 crore, or US$19 million, worldwide. 

Param Sundari vs Son of Sardaar 2

Param Sundari, produced by Maddock Films, will hit theatres on July 25. Tushar Jalota is the director, and Dinesh Vijan is the producer of the movie, which tells the story of Janhvi and Sidharth's North-South romance. 
 
We would like to inform you that the teaser for Param Sundari was released this month and was favorably appreciated by viewers. Additionally, the teaser's Sonu Nigam song has raised expectations.
 

 

Topics : Ajay Devgn Bollywood Indian film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

