Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Welcome to the Jungle shoot halted; final schedule to begin soon: Report

Welcome to the Jungle shoot halted; final schedule to begin soon: Report

The Akshay Kumar-starrer, Welcome to the Jungle, is all set to release soon at the theatres as almost 70 per cent of the filming is complete, sources close to makers reveal

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3, another Akshay Kumar-led ensemble comedy seems to be facing turbulence. Welcome to the Jungle, backed by producer Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, has reportedly run into production hurdles. 
 
Several media outlets on Tuesday claimed that the film was put on hold due to financial issues. However, a Hindustan Times report quoting a source close to the project revealed that the pause is due to “multiple reasons”, not just budgetary constraints.
 
The film, which began shooting in 2023, is part of the successful Welcome franchise. In 2007, the first movie in the franchise came out. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, and other actors starred in the movie. Welcome Back, the franchise's second movie, came out in 2015. The main actors in it were Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and Shruti Haasan. Both films did well at the box office. 
 

Why is 'Welcome to the Jungle' halted?

The 34-member ensemble cast of Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle includes, among others, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani. Last month, the film's production was put on hold. The source close to the makers shares: "70% of the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle is already done. The remaining 30% was to be scheduled in Kashmir, but because of the unfortunate Pahalgam attack, the plan got pushed."

Also Read

Prabhas' The Raja Saab 2025

Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked ahead of release; makers issue warning

Kesari 2 OTT release

Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay's film online?

Thug Life box office collection day 7

Thug Life collections Day 7: Kamal Haasan's film struggles at box office

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Sitaare Zameen Par first reviews: Audience left teary-eyed after watching

Akhanda 2 release date

Akhanda 2 teaser out: Balayya returns with divine fury, but fans split

 
Pinkvilla had on Monday claimed that the film's production had been cancelled due to financial difficulties with the producers. The report quoted a source stating, "The film has been on floors for over a year and a half now. There are also issues of non-payment of dues to the actors and their staff. Some of the originally cast actors have exited the project, while others are still supporting it out of love for the franchise. They all believe that Welcome is a beloved franchise and are willing to adjust their dates to help complete Welcome to the Jungle". 

'Welcome to the Jungle': Shooting begins 

However, the insider connected with the makers has denied the Pinkvilla report and added, "The entire schedule was locked, which included helicopters, over 250 horses with horsemen, and 1200 junior artists. But, everything is on track, all 34 actors are excited and set to commence the last marathon schedule and will begin post-rains in a different location."
 
With a fantastic ensemble, Welcome to the Jungle was formally announced in 2023. A preview of the humour the movie will contain is provided by the cast's a cappella performance in the announcement video. Originally slated for release on Christmas 2025, the movie was postponed. 

'Welcome to the Jungle': Cast and Crew 

The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, boasts a star-studded cast, including Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, among others. The female leads include Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, and Raveena Tandon.
 

More From This Section

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 BO collection: Akshay's movie eyes to surpass Raid 2's earnings

Panchayat Season 4

Panchayat Season 4: Check release date, OTT platform, plot, cast and more

Jurassic World Rebirth

Scarlett Johansson says joining Jurassic World fulfils her lifelong dream

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in 'Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning'

Mission accomplished: Tom Cruise's MI 8 storms past $500 million globally

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' poster out

Aamir Khan rejects Prime Video's ₹120 cr OTT deal for Sitaare Zameen Par

Topics : Indian film industry Bollywood film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon