Raid 2 box office Day 2: Ajay Devgn film logs second-best opening of 2025

Raid 2 box office Day 2: Ajay Devgn film logs second-best opening of 2025

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 marked the secondbiggest opening at the box office in 2025, only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn

Raid 2

Sudeep Singh Rawat New D
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 opened to strong numbers as it hit theatres on May 1. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the crime thriller reunites Devgn with his Raid (2018) role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the sequel was one of the most anticipated Hindi films of the year.
 
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie had a strong opening at the box office with a massive ₹19.25 crore on day 1 (Maharashtra Day holiday). 
 
The film emerged as the second-highest opener of 2025, after Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava', which earned Rs 31 crore on its opening day. 
 
 
The crime thriller, a sequel to the 2018 hit 'Raid', nearly doubled its predecessor’s Day 1 earnings, signalling strong audience anticipation.

Raid 2 box office collection day 2

Early reports suggest 'Raid 2' earned around Rs 2.61 crore in morning shows on Day 2 (Friday). These numbers are going to surge during evening screenings. 

With the positive word-of-mouth, it is expected that the movie might experience a surge in its collection on Saturday. If momentum holds, it could challenge Chhaava's dominance in the 2025 box office race.

Raid day-wise collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 19.25 Crore 
Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.61 Crore (at the time of writing)
Total ₹ 21.86 Crore

Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 clash

The release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 impacted the collection of Akshay Kumar’s 'Kesari 2', which had a steady second week (₹28 crore total). Despite the May 1 holiday, its Thursday earnings fell to ₹1.8 crore (Day 14) from ₹2.15 crore on Wednesday, reflecting the new release’s dominance.

About Raid 2

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, 'Raid 2' is a Hindi crime thriller released seven years after the first film, Raid (2018). It follows IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Devgn) as he investigates another high-stakes white-collar crime. With gripping storytelling and Devgn’s powerhouse performance, the sequel has lived up to its hype, setting the stage for a lucrative theatrical run.

Topics : Ajay Devgn Entertainment Indian Box Office

First Published: May 02 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

