Son of Sardaar 2 shoot begins in London, Ravi Kishan replacing Sanjay Dutt

Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2 begins the shooting for the sequel of 2012 movie; actor confirms the news by sharing a post on Instagram

Son of Sardar 2

Son of Sardar 2

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajay Devgn has officially begun shooting for the much-awaited sequel to the comedy hit, Son of Sardaar. The actor shared the exciting news about Son of Sardaar 2 on his Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy as the original film was a box office success.

The shooting for Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 has started. It is a sequel to the comedy hit, Son of Sardaar, which was released in 2024. The actor shared the news on Instagram about the commencement of production. He also announced the Muhurat for the movie. The Vijay Kumar Arora directorial movie will be shot extensively in the United Kingdom, followed by India. 
On Instagram, Ajay shared a video of himself visiting a gurudwara. The monochrome video begins with Ajay covering his head with a handkerchief. Later, the priest reveals that the shooting for Son Of Sardaar has begun.

The actor has also shared a video on his social media handle featuring his son Yug Devgan, and his nephew, Aaman Devgan. They are seen holding the clapboard marking the beginning of the shoot. It also shows the director of the movie, Vijay Kumar Arora and Mrunal Thakur, the female lead. Actor Chunky Pandey is also seen in a Punjabi dance sequence. 

 

While posting the video, Ajay also shared a caption that reads, “The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team.”

Son of Sardaar 2 is a sequel of the 2012 blockbuster movie Son of Sardaar and starring Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Dutt.

Ravi Kishan replaces Sanjay Dutt

Along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt was also supposed to join the team and start shooting but he faced some issues getting a UK visa. 

According to the report, ever since the arrest of Dutt in 1993, Sanju applied for a UK visa multiple times but never got any. The shoot for the Son of Sardaar 2 was his first trip to the UK and he revealed that his visa had been denied, consequently, Ravi Kishan is now set to replace Sanjay Dutt in Son of Sardaar 2.

Reports also claimed that this visa problem would not impact Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 which is also scheduled to start shooting in London in September. The film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly chose a wiser route and decided to shoot all of Dutt’s scenes in Mumbai instead of London.

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

