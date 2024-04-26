Tamannaah Bhatia summoned for illegal IPL streaming case, check details

Maharashtra cyber cell summoned actor Tamannaah Bhatia who was allegedly involved in the promotion of the viewing of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on Fairplay, a subsidiary platform of Mahadev online gaming and betting application, officials revealed on Thursday. The actresses are known for movies like Baahubali and Netflix's Lust Stories 2. According to reports, the actress has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra cyber personnel on April 29.

Cyber Cell has already recorded the statements of singer Badshah and the managers of actors Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez in the case.

What is an Illegal IPL Streaming Case?

This is a case of illegal streaming of the Indian premier league through the FairPlay application which did not get any permission from Viacom 18, it held exclusive broadcasting rights for the popular cricket tournament. The actors/actresses involved in the case are summed for allegedly promoting and endorsing the FairPlay app.

As per reports, the illegal streaming led to huge losses for the broadcaster, Viacom 18. The FairPlay app is designed for the Indian market and operates as a betting platform and it is accessible for free on both Android and iOS platforms. The betting exchange platform offers a variety of sports and entertainment in leisure gambling.

Cricket is the most loved sport on FairPlay, followed by Football and Tennis. All the matches can be streamed live on the FairPlay for the ease of the player as the website states "watch and win at the same time".

FairPlay is a subsidiary application of the Mahadev online gaming application providing illegal betting in games like Cricket, football card games, Tennis, and chance games.

The Mahadev betting application made headlines last year for the involvement of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor who appeared in ads for the Mahadev application. Both were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.

The app came under the crosshairs of probe agencies after the Rs 200-crore wedding in the UAE in February last month that was entirely paid in cash.

Celebrities involved in the case

According to ANI reports, Maharashtra cyber cells summoned Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanjay Dutt for questioning. Earlier, the cyber cell also recorded the statement of singer Badshah, Sanjay Dutt’s manager and Jacqueline Fernandez in the case.