'Not joining any party or contesting polls,' says actor Sanjay Dutt

Actor issues a clarification stating he will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday took to social media and set to rest speculation that he was re-entering politics.

Dutt, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena, then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now.”
There were social media posts claiming that the 64-year-old actor would be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate from Haryana's Karnal.

In 2009, Dutt was part of the Samajwadi Party (SP), but resigned as the general secretary of the party. Later, in 2019, it was rumoured that the actor was going to join Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, but he issued a statement saying that he is not entering politics.
Dutt's father and actor, late Sunil Dutt, served multiple terms as a Congress MP and was also a minister in the Manmohan Singh government. His sister Priya Dutt has also been a Congress MP. Both his father and sister have represented Mumbai seats in the Lok Sabha.

His sister, Priya Dutt was elected for the first time to the 14th Lok Sabha from Mumbai North West constituency in November 2005, representing the Congress party. She represented the Mumbai North Central constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha from 2009. In the 2014 and 2019 general elections, she was defeated by Poonam Mahajan of the BJP.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Tamil film, Leo, starring Vijay. Dutt played the role of a gangster, who is into occult and human sacrifices. He will also be seen in the sci-fi horror comedy film, The Virgin Tree, which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari. He also has Welcome To The Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani. The movie is set to release on December 20, 2024.

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

