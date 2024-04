'Not joining any party or contesting polls,' says actor Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday took to social media and set to rest speculation that he was re-entering politics.

I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news… — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 8, 2024

In 2009, Dutt was part of the Samajwadi Party (SP), but resigned as the general secretary of the party. Later, in 2019, it was rumoured that the actor was going to join Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, but he issued a statement saying that he is not entering politics.

Dutt's father and actor, late Sunil Dutt, served multiple terms as a Congress MP and was also a minister in the Manmohan Singh government. His sister Priya Dutt has also been a Congress MP. Both his father and sister have represented Mumbai seats in the Lok Sabha.

