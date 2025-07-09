Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Special Ops Season 2 gets a new release date; now streaming from July 18

Special Ops Season 2 gets a new release date; now streaming from July 18

Special Ops Season 2 Release Date: The highly anticipated 'Special Ops Season 2', featuring Kay Kay Menon as R&AW agent Himmat Singh, has been delayed. It will now stream on JioHotstar from July 18.

Special Ops Season 2

Special Ops Season 2 release date postponed

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Special Ops Season 2 Release Date: The much-anticipated second season of Special Ops, originally set to premiere on July 11, will now drop on JioHotstar on July 18.
 
Created by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, this instalment sees the return of Kay Kay Menon as the relentless R&AW officer Himmat Singh, now navigating the murky world of cyber warfare.
 
In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Menon applauded Pandey’s exceptional writing, crediting their long-standing collaboration which began with the hit thriller Baby.
 
Neeraj Pandey, known for the National Award-winning A Wednesday!, has helmed successful OTT ventures like Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, The Freelancer, and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. In 2024, he released two films, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (Netflix) and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha (theatrical), featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.
 
 
Pandey reunites with co-director Shivam Nair, who previously worked on Special Ops and its spin-off 1.5: The Himmat Story. Nair’s recent credits include The Diplomat and Naam Shabana.

Special Ops Season 2: New release date

Special Ops Season 2: Cast

Joining Menon in this season are Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee, promising a power-packed ensemble.

What did Kay Kay Menon say about the delay?

In a heartfelt Instagram announcement, Kay Kay Menon said, “To all Special Ops fans, the second season will now stream on July 18 instead of July 11. It’s just one more week. I know it’s a bit more waiting, but some things are beyond our control. Don’t worry, all episodes will be available on July 18”.
 
The storyline reflects today’s shifting geopolitical landscape, where modern conflicts have moved beyond borders into cyberspace. In this digital battlefield, enemies are unseen but constantly present, making cyber warfare a growing threat to national security.
 

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

