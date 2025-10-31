Friday, October 31, 2025 | 04:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thamma box office day 10: Ayushmann & Rashmika's film roars past 100 cr

Thamma box office day 10: Ayushmann & Rashmika's film roars past 100 cr

Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna ft.Thamma was released in theatres on Oct 21. The film has since performed well and earned over ₹100 cr at the Indian box office

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thamma on box office Today: Thamma, the Diwali release starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to be a box office hit. The film, which hit theatres on October 21 and has now earned over Rs 100 crore in India, is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. 
 
Interestingly, Ayushmann's previous hit film, 'Badhaai Ho' made Rs 66.10 crore in its first week, with its second Friday and Saturday bringing in Rs 3.40 crore and Rs 6.60 crore, respectively.

Thamma made an estimated Rs 3.25 crore (net) on Thursday, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 108.25 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk. With a solid opening day total of Rs 24 crore, the movie made Rs 55.6 crore over the first weekend and Rs 95.6 crore at the end of the first week.
 
 
The movie also performed consistently during the week, grossing Rs 5.75 crore on Tuesday and then marginally declining to Rs 3.65 crore on Wednesday. Despite this decline, Thamma's lifetime collections have eclipsed those of many previous Maddock Horror Comedy Universe entries. But surpassing Stree 2's enormous domestic total of Rs 597.99 crore is still a long way off. 

About Thamma cast and plot 

Produced by Maddock Films, Thamma follows journalist Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), who encounters Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna) — a mysterious woman with ties to the supernatural “betal” world. The film combines humour, folklore, and jump scares, connecting narrative threads from previous Maddock hits such as Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024), and Stree 2 (2024).
 
Following Thamma, Maddock is set to expand the universe further with Bhediya 2, starring Varun Dhawan alongside Shakti Shalini and Saiyaara star Aneet Padda.
 

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

