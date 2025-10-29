Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Idli Kadai OTT release: When & where to watch Dhanush starrer online?

Idli Kadai OTT release: When & where to watch Dhanush starrer online?

Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen, hit theatres on Oct 1 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The movie is now available on OTT platforms

Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai'

Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' on Netflix Today

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen, opened in theatres on October 1 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The movie has now been made available on the OTT platforms. 
 
The announcement post by the makers states, "An idli shop started with love can only be completed with love. Watch Idli Kadai on Netflix, out 29 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam".
 
Idli Kadai had a respectable box office performance, earning an estimated ₹59 crore domestically and ₹71.75 crore globally, according to Sacnilk. Nevertheless, the film was unable to place among the top ten highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Before this, Dhanush's bilingual film Kuberaa was said to have made between ₹115 and ₹132 crore worldwide.
 

Idli Kadai OTT release: When and where to watch online?

Idli Kadai OTT Release date- October 29
Idli Kadai OTT Release platform- Netflix.

Also Read

OTT releases this week (Oct 28, 2025)

OTT releases this week: Kantara 2, Lokah to Idli Kadai & more to debut

Warner Bros Discovery, Warner Bros

Warner Bros. Discovery sale unlikely to impact Indian market majorlypremium

The Family Man 3

"Aa raha hoon main": Family Man 3 teaser goes musical as release date drops

video streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show

OTT platforms turn to daily TV-style shows to boost audience engagementpremium

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release

OTT releases this week: Top movies and web series to watch this Diwali

About Idli Kadai cast and plot 

In the movie, Dhanush plays Murugan, Ashwin is played by Arun Vijay, Vishnu Varadhan by Sathyaraj, Marisamy by P. Samuthirakani, Kayal by Nithya Menen, Meera by Shalini Pandey, Sivanesan by Rajkiran, Inspector R. Arivu by R. Parthiban, Murugan's grandmother by Vadivukkarasi, Ramarajan by Ilavarasu, and Kasturi by Geetha Kailasam. The film is being co-produced by Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, with G. V. Prakash Kumar as the composer.
 
The main character of the movie is a regular guy from a town who moves to Dubai in search of employment and to pursue his goals. However, he is compelled to return to the village following an unexpected disaster. Despite all obstacles, he recognises his worth and stands for what his father desired. 
 

More From This Section

Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release

Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release: Where to watch Scarlett's blockbuster?

Baahubali the Epic

Baahubali the Epic advance bookings: Re-release crosses ₹5 cr in pre sales

Thamma, ft. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna

Thamma box office collection day 7: Ayushmann & Rashmika film sees 65% drop

Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama evicted from Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama eliminated during Weekend Ka Vaar

Squid Game The Challenge Season 2

Squid Game The Challenge Season 2: When & where to watch thrilling show?

Topics : OTT platforms OTT users OTT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon