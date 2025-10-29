Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release: Where to watch Scarlett's blockbuster?

Jurassic World: Rebirth ft. Scarlett Johansson will be available online on Nov 14, 2025. This film was a box office hit in India with over 100 cr earnings, and was released in India on July 4, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release Date and Time

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

You will soon be able to watch Jurassic World: Rebirth from the comfort of your home if you were unable to see it on the big screen. 123Telugu.com reports that the Scarlett Johansson film will soon be released on digital platforms. On July 4, 2025, the Scarlett Johansson movie, starring Jonathan Bailey and Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, was released in India. 
 
According to The Times of India, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which made over ₹120 crore throughout its theatrical run, is now the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India this year, with Jurassic World: Rebirth coming in second.

When and where to watch Jurassic World: Rebirth in India online?

Jurassic World: Rebirth Release date- November 14, 2025 
Jurassic World: Rebirth Release platform- Jio Hotstar
Jurassic World: Rebirth languages- English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jurassic World: Rebirth: Insights 

With over ₹120 crore earnings in India, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India this year, with Jurassic World: Rebirth coming in second. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer broke the previous record for the biggest opening weekend for an MPA title in 2025 without any early previews, earning ₹47 crore in its opening weekend alone.
 
Following its release, the movie continued to gain traction, earning ₹56.25 crore in its first week and an additional ₹25.75 crore in its second, bringing its total earnings in India to ₹82 crore. 
 
Nonetheless, according to data made public by the production team, the movie has already made over ₹100 crore overall, solidifying its commercial success. The movie was previously available on BookMyShow Stream and Amazon Prime Video, but fans had to pay a rental fee to see it. 

About Jurassic World: Rebirth cast and plot

The 2025 American science fiction action thriller Jurassic World: Rebirth was written by David Koepp and directed by Gareth Edwards. It is the fourth movie in the Jurassic World series and the seventh in the Jurassic Park story overall. It is also a stand-alone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022). 
 
The film, which starred Scarlett Johansson, Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, got off to a great start at the box office. Ed Skrein, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Rupert Friend are also part of the cast. 
 
The plot, which is set in a future where resurrected dinosaurs live in areas surrounding the equator, which is the only place with a climate that allows them to survive, centres on a research team travelling to a distant island facility to gather biological samples that are essential to creating a treatment for heart disease. 
 
They come into a stranded family while on their assignment, and to survive, they must all work together to negotiate the dangerous terrain and avoid lethal prehistoric animals.
 

 

 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

