Animal teaser release update: Teaser to be released on Ranbir's birthday

'Animal' is Ranbir Kapoor's most anticipated movie, which also stars Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead role. During the initial announcement, Parineeti Chopra was also part of the cast, but later she backed out, and Rashmika Mandhana was on board.

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Animal was revealed a few days back and the highly anticipated teaser of the movie will be released on September 28, 2023.

Animal teaser

According to the latest reports, the teaser of the movie will be released on September 28, and it is going to be around 2 minutes and 28 seconds long. It is also confirmed that the teaser will reveal Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles in an action thriller movie Animal.

The teaser of Animal is longer as compared to other Bollywood teasers. The teaser will definitely show some jaw-dropping action scenes and mind blowing moments, along with intense sequences with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the blockbuster movie, Kabir Singh. The official trailer of the movie will be released a few days later.

Bobby Deol's look revealed

Animal Team also revealed the first look of Bobby Deol where he is playing the role of an antagonist. The actor is in a formal blue suit, his is bruised and covered with blood. In his powerful first look, the actor could be seen asking someone to stay silent.

What is the cast of an Animal movie?

Here's the list of the cast of Animal movie:

Ranbir Kapoor

Triptii Dimri

Saurabh Sachdeva

Anil Kapoor

Bobby Deol

Rashmika Mandanna

Fahim Fazli

Shakti Kapoor

What is the release date of Animal?

Earlier, Animal was scheduled to release with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 on August 11. However, the movie was postponed until December 1, and it will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on that day.

About Animal

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal revolves around a father-son relationship. Anil Kapoor portrays the role of Balbir Singh, the father of Ranbir Singh in the movie. Rashmika Mandhana is playing the role of Geethanjali, the protagonist's wife.

The songs of the movie are composed by Manan Bhardwaj and Harshwardhan Rameshwar handled the background score. The movie is jointly produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios. It will hit theatres on December 1, 2023.