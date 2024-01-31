"We took permission," AR Rahman on AI voices of late Bamba, Shahul Hameed

Music Composer AR Rahman has recreated the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for the song 'Thimiri Yezhuda' in Rajinikanth's upcoming movie, 'Lal Salaam.' Both artists had done work with AR Rahman, before their demise.

Soon after the song went viral, it attracted mixed reactions from the people. Some praised Rahman for using technological advancements to bring the voice of such artists again to life. While others have different opinions, calling it disrespectful and morally unethical.

However, the Oscar-winning composer revealed that the permission has been taken by the families of legendary singers and also sent deserving remuneration.

AR Rahman clarified on X

The 57-year-old composer took X and wrote “We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia.”

Watch the tweet here:





ALSO READ: Artificial intelligence will affect almost 40% of global jobs, says IMF The singer Bamba Bakya passed away in 2022 when his age was 41 years old due to cardiac arrest. Shahul Hameed died at the age of 44 in a car crash near Chennai in 1997.

Fans reactions

Social media users have mixed reactions to using the voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed.

One of the X users wrote, "Absolutely agree! Respecting the creators and compensating them/their families for their contributions is key. When technology is harnessed responsibly, it becomes a powerful tool for progress."

Another user wrote, "Technology when in safe hands, it can work wonders. Thanks to you Thalaivaa for taking the first step yet again to show how it should be done. Keep bringing back many many more timeless voices back to life A(I)R."

Some users had negative reactions to such use of technology. One such user wrote, “This sets a dangerous precedent, esp coming from someone like you. And what's with the 'nostalgia' hashtag? If we want nostalgia we would go and listen to their existing songs and not make some AI assisted stuff."

"No, this only creates zero opportunities for other singers to have a chance at singing. This further leaves room for AI to take over. I don't understand why he's unable to get this, another user commented.

About Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is an upcoming Tamil-language sports drama movie starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. The movie will have an extended cameo of Superstar Rajinikanth.

It is directed by Rajinikanth's daughter and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions.