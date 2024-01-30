Latest OTT releases this week: Here are the top 6 OTT movies worth watching

If you are a movie geek, and looking forward to exploring some amazing movies to watch this week, you can watch all these movies sitting in the comfort of your home.

There are many OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, zee5, Disney+ Hotstar , etc. You can watch movies of different genres, which are going to be released this week. Get ready for unending entertainment as top-notch movies hit the screens this week.

Top 6 OTT releases this week

The Greatest Night in Pop

The Greatest Night In Pop is a documentary series that shares information about behind the scenes of the song, We Are the World, which was brought by 46 legendary singers like Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, and some others in 1985. The song had sold over 20 million copies and raised over $60 million in humanitarian aid.

Release Date: January 29, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix



Alexander- The Making of a God

It is a six-part documentary that shows the aspiration of Alexander to conquer this world. Alexander the Great was one of the greatest military commanders in history who conquered the world in less than six years. It is one of the binge-worthy series which you can watch this week.

Release Date: January 31, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Baby Bandito

Baby Bandito is a series which is inspired by the life of Kevin Tapia aka Il Baby Bandito, who was popularly known as the biggest heist in Chile. This is a story of dreams and adventure and could be a worth-watching series that promises to hook you to your screens for hours.

Release Date: January 31

Where to watch: Netflix

Saindhav

Saindhav is a Telugu-language thriller movie which was written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Venkatesh Daggubati played the lead role in the movie along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah and Baby Sara, who are in the key roles. The movie was streamed in three languages, i.e., Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Release Date: February 2 (expected)

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is going to be the latest series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the titular roles. The series is a complete package of entertainment as it is a rom-com action-packed series created by Francesca Sloane and Glover himself. This is a story of two undercover spies who pretend to act like a couple.

Release Date: February 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

Miss Perfect

It is a movie about fashion which majorly focuses on one consequential day in the life of a girl who struggled with perfectionism. She deeply cares about how she looks, and what she wears, and is forever anxious in pursuit of being perfect. Grace Dunn, Giuseppe Renga, and Shangjie Yu are in pivotal roles and it is directed by Minjun Kuang.

Release Date: February 2

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar