Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India supports Mauritius on Chagos islands issue

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India supports Mauritius on Chagos islands issue

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri indicated that Mauritius and the UK have perhaps arrived at a mutually acceptable deal in Chagos

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri indicated that Mauritius and the UK have perhaps arrived at a mutually acceptable deal in Chagos.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mauritius, India on Saturday said it supports the island nation in its efforts to reach a mutually beneficial deal with the UK over Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.

The issue is expected to figure in Modi's talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

PM Modi is paying a two-day visit to Mauritius on March 11 and 12.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri indicated that Mauritius and the UK have perhaps arrived at a mutually acceptable deal in Chagos.

In October last year, the UK had announced its decision to hand over the sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius after more than half a century under a historic agreement.

 

Under the deal, sealed during tenure of previous Mauritian prime minister Pravind Jugnauth, the UK would give up sovereignty over Chagos Islands but would maintain a 99-year lease over the UK-US military airbase on the largest island, Diego Garcia.

However, the new Mauritius government led by Ramgoolam demanded reopening of talks with the UK over Chagos Islands as it sought a relook at the deal.

"We've supported Mauritius in its stance on its sovereignty over Chagos, and this is obviously in keeping with our long-standing position with regard to decolonisation and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries," Misri said at the briefing.

"It's only fitting for us to articulate this support for partners such as Mauritius," he said.

Misri also mentioned that the new government in Mauritius has taken a relook at some of the provisions over the deal on Chagos.

"Nevertheless, it is something that is continued to be discussed between Mauritius and the UK and we understand that they have engaged with each other quite intensively and have also perhaps arrived at a mutually acceptable deal about the subject," he said.

Topics : Narendra Modi India mauritius ties

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

