Pakistan orders Afghan nationals to leave by March 31 or face deportation

Pakistan orders Afghan nationals to leave by March 31 or face deportation

The Pakistan government has asked Afghan nationals living in Pakistan to leave the country by March 31, ARY News reported.

Pakistan and Afghanistan

The ministry stated that it had provided sufficient time to Afghan nations to leave the country. | Photo: Pexels

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

According to ARY News, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has asked Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave the country themselves otherwise, they will be deported from April 1,

The Afghan nationals will be deported from April 1st, the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, reports of Pakistan planning to evict Afghans had emerge,d but this is the first the Interior Ministry has officially confirmed the development, ARY News reported

"Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) is being implemented since November 1, 2023. In continuation of the government's decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders," the interior ministry said in an official handout.

 

"All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025," the statement added.

The ministry stated that it had provided sufficient time to Afghan nations to leave the country.

"It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place."

"Pakistan has been a gracious host and continues to fulfill its commitments and obligations as a responsible state. It is reiterated that Individuals staying in Pakistan will have to fulfill all legal formalities and abide by Pakistan's constitution," it said.

Earlier, a coalition of human rights organizations and refugee advocacy groups has urged the Pakistani government to halt the forced expulsion of Afghan migrants, citing violations of international law, basic human rights, and the country's obligations, as reported by Khaama Press.

In an open letter, the groups emphasized that many Afghan refugees, including human rights defenders and activists, have fled their homeland due to violence, harassment, and persecution.

As per reports, the letter also points out that Afghan migrants, including women, children, and those with valid visas, are being subjected to forced expulsion, detention, and high visa fees.

In recent years, the Pakistani government has begun to view the prolonged stay of Afghan refugees as a strain on resources and a potential security threat, especially after the rise of groups like the Taliban.

Recently, Pakistan initiated expulsions, citing illegal residency and security risks. These expulsions have sparked debates over human rights, regional stability, and Pakistan's responsibility toward its Afghan neighbours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Pakistan Afghanistan Pakistan army

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

