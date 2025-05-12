Monday, May 12, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi holds meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM, officials

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs

PM Modi has been chairing regular meetings with the top government functionaries involved in the country's military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 | Image:X/@PMOIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting, which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, ahead of a scheduled talk between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting. 

Modi has been chairing regular meetings with the top government functionaries involved in the country's military and diplomatic response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

India and Pakistan on Saturday last announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

 

Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs)-level talks between India and Pakistan are set to be held on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

Govt extends financial aid to Maldives via rollover of $50 mn Treasury Bill

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs

After Pahalgam attack, India told nations it will strike Pak's terror infra

Marco Rubio

US advocates 'direct dialogue' between India-Pak after de-escalation

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Here are key takeaways from DGMOs' press conference

missile attack, India Pakistan conflict, operation sindoor

India's strikes on 8 Pak military facilities forced Islamabad to seek truce

Topics : Operation Sindoor News Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Indo-Pak issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySMBC Yes Bank DealDelhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon