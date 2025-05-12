Monday, May 12, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meet Vikram Misri: From ad world to India's face during Pak border row

Meet Vikram Misri: From ad world to India's face during Pak border row

Vikram Misri emerged as the government's key voice during India-Pakistan tensions, leading briefings on Operation Sindoor, ceasefire talks, and border responses

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo: Screenshot/MEA)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

During recent tensions between India and Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emerged as the central figure in the Indian government’s communication strategy. As the face of India’s press briefings since the launch of Operation Sindoor, Misri provided updates on military actions, ceasefire negotiations, and responses to provocations from across the border.
 

Who is Vikram Misri?

 
Vikram Misri was born on November 7, 1964, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, into a Kashmiri Hindu family. His schooling took him across the region, attending Burn Hall School and DAV School in Srinagar, Carmel Convent School in Udhampur, and later the Scindia School in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
 
 
For higher education, Misri pursued a degree in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi, before earning an MBA from XLRI – Xavier Labour Relations Institute in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.
 
Before joining government service, he worked for three years in advertising with Lintas India in Mumbai and Contract Advertising in Delhi.
 

Vikram Misri's diplomatic career

 
Vikram Misri joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1989. Early in his diplomatic career, he served in Indian missions in Brussels and Tunis, and later at the Ministry of External Affairs’ Pakistan desk. His expertise in South Asian affairs was further honed through a series of high-profile assignments:

- Private Secretary to Prime Ministers: Misri served as private secretary to three Indian prime ministers: IK Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi
 
-Ambassadorial posts: He was India’s ambassador to Spain (2014–2016), Myanmar (2016–2018), and China (2019–2021). Notably, as ambassador to China during the 2020–2021 border skirmishes, Misri played a key role in diplomatic negotiations at a time of heightened tensions.
 
-Deputy National Security Advisor: From January 2022 to July 2024, Misri served as Deputy National Security Advisor, handling strategic affairs at the highest level.
 
-Foreign secretary: On July 15, 2024, he was appointed as India’s 35th Foreign Secretary, the top bureaucratic position in the Ministry of External Affairs.     
 

Helming press briefings amid India-Pakistan tensions

 
Last week, as foreign secretary, Vikram Misri became the face of the Indian government’s communications during a period of heightened military tensions with Pakistan, particularly during 'Operation Sindoor'.
 
- Ceasefire announcement: On May 10, Misri announced a mutual ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, following four days of cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the region to the brink of wider conflict. He explained that the agreement was reached after a call between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, with the ceasefire taking effect immediately.
 
- Responding to violations: When reports emerged of ceasefire violations by Pakistan just hours after the agreement, Misri promptly addressed the media again, condemning the breaches and assuring that India’s armed forces were responding appropriately. He called on Pakistan to take the agreement seriously and reiterated India’s commitment to maintaining vigilance along the borders.
 
Senior leaders such as Shashi Tharoor and Asaduddin Owaisi have publicly praised his conduct, emphasising that civil servants like Misri are responsible for implementing decisions made by the government, not for the decisions themselves.
 
Vikram Misri is recognised for his fluency in English, Hindi, and Kashmiri, with a working knowledge of French. Misri is married to Dolly Misri and has two children.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

