Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 06:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco a 'serious matter': Jaishankar

Attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco a 'serious matter': Jaishankar

The arson attack on our consulate in San Francisco is a very, very serious matter, and it is something for which we expect accountability, he said

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Calling the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco in 2023, a "very serious matter," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India expects accountability for the incident and those responsible to be held accountable.

"The arson attack on our consulate in San Francisco is a very, very serious matter, and it is something for which we expect accountability. We would like to see that people who did it are held responsible," Jaishankar said at a press conference in Washington DC on Wednesday (local time).

Futher, Jaishankar also stated that "he had a brief discussion on Bangladesh" with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but didn't share any further details at the presser.

 

"We had a brief discussion on Bangladesh...I don't think it's appropriate. I get into more details," he said.

Notably, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco was attacked on March 19, 2023, by a group of assailants who committed criminal trespass, damaged public property, and attacked officials of the Consulate.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

We didn't stop trading, concerned about MFN status: EAM on Pakistan ties

Quad meeting in US

Quad opposes any unilateral actions seeking to change status quo by force

S Jaishankar, Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz

Trump team holds first meetings with Jaishankar, signals India top priority

Quad meeting in US

In a volatile world, Quad will be force for global good: S Jaishankar in US

Quad ministers, Quad

Quad ministers oppose any unilateral actions seeking to change status quo

Before this attack, on the same day, some attackers attempted to set the Consulate building on fire by sprinkling inflammable substances early in the morning.

A video surfaced on social media in which suspected pro-Khalistani protestors were seen gathering outside the Indian consulate in San Francisco, shouting slogans and heckling staff as they abandoned the diplomatic mission.

Shortly after three months in July, a group of Khalistan extremists again tried to set the Indian consulate in San Francisco on fire.

The local San Francisco police department, special diplomatic security personnel, and state and federal authorities were notified and they launched a probe into the July incident thereafter.

The incident was strongly condemned by the US, which called it a "criminal offence".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumDonald Trump, Trump

India's 6% equalisation levy on ads may face US scrutiny under Trump memo

Modi, Trump

India, US trying to arrange early meeting between Modi, Trump: Report

Larsen & Toubro

Defence ministry finds L&T bid non-compliant in Rs 70k cr submarine deal

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Swiss delegation for railways tech, safety

Modi, Narendra Modi, Prabowo Subianto, Prabowo

Several MoUs to be inked during Indonesian Prez Subianto's visit to India

Topics : S Jaishankar US India relations External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon