Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 06:49 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / We didn't stop trading, concerned about MFN status: EAM on Pakistan ties

We didn't stop trading, concerned about MFN status: EAM on Pakistan ties

He also reiterated India's longstanding concern regarding the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status, which India had extended to Pakistan but which Pakistan didn't reciprocate

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar addressed the status of India's trade relations with Pakistan, clarifying that New Delhi didn't cease trade, but rather, it was the Islamabad administration that decided to halt trading in 2019.

"We did not stop trading. Their administration made the decision in 2019 to not continue trading with us," Jaishankar said in a press conference in Washington DC on Wednesday (local time).

He also reiterated India's longstanding concern regarding the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status, which India had extended to Pakistan but which Pakistan didn't reciprocate.

"Our concern about this issue was from the beginning that we should get MFN status. We used to give this status to Pakistan but they did not give it to us," the EAM said.

 

Noting that there have been no recent discussions or initiatives on trade from either side, he added, "So, neither such talks have taken place with Pakistan regarding trade from our side, nor did they take any initiative from their side."

Also Read

Quad meeting in US

Quad opposes any unilateral actions seeking to change status quo by force

S Jaishankar, Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz

Trump team holds first meetings with Jaishankar, signals India top priority

Quad meeting in US

In a volatile world, Quad will be force for global good: S Jaishankar in US

Quad ministers, Quad

Quad ministers oppose any unilateral actions seeking to change status quo

Marco Rubio

US state secy Rubio to hold 1st bilateral meet with Jaishankar after Quad

Higlighting India-US ties, Jaishankar said both nations have a "very strong degree" of trust and convergence.

"We have a very strong degree of trust today between India and the United States, a very high level of convergence of our interests," he said.

He also noted that the two nations share a sense of global good and are committed to serving their national interests while building their bilateral partnership.

"A sense that while we serve our national interest, while we build our bilateral partnership, definitely on regional issues and global issues, there is a lot of good that we can do. So that sense of global good was also very evident conceptually in what we discussed,"

"In terms of the bilateral ties, this was the first day of the administration, so we had sort of essentially a broad brush conversation, didn't get too deep into details, but there was an agreement, a consensus between us that we need to be bolder, bigger and more ambitious," he added.

Notably, Jaishankar represented India at US President Donald Trump's inaugural function. He also carried a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for President Trump.

Donald Trump took oath as the 47th US President on January 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumDonald Trump, Trump

India's 6% equalisation levy on ads may face US scrutiny under Trump memo

Modi, Trump

India, US trying to arrange early meeting between Modi, Trump: Report

Larsen & Toubro

Defence ministry finds L&T bid non-compliant in Rs 70k cr submarine deal

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Swiss delegation for railways tech, safety

Modi, Narendra Modi, Prabowo Subianto, Prabowo

Several MoUs to be inked during Indonesian Prez Subianto's visit to India

Topics : S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry Pakistan-India India trade policy MFN status

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon