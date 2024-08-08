Business Standard
Bangladesh Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes charge of caretaker govt

Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris, where he was undergoing medical treatment

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus (C) speaks to the media in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 August 2024. (EPA-EFE VIA PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Bangladesh's Nobel Peace Prize winning economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of the country's caretaker government on Thursday, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to quit and flee the country following violent protests.
 
Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris, where he was undergoing medical treatment.
 
"The country has the possibility of becoming a very beautiful nation," an emotional Yunus told reporters at the airport. "Whatever path our students show us, we will move ahead with that."
 
Yunus will be the chief adviser in the interim government tasked with holding fresh elections in the South Asian country of 170 million people.
 
The student-led movement that ousted Hasina grew out of protests against quotas in government jobs that spiralled in July, provoking a violent crackdown that drew global criticism, although the government denied using excessive force.
 
The protests were fuelled also by harsh economic conditions and political repression in the country.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

