Monitoring situation: MEA on attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh

Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus is set to lead Bangladesh's new interim government, which will be sworn in on Thursday

Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Bhaswar Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

The situation in Bangladesh is still evolving, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, ahead of the swearing in of the country's new interim government, which is set to be led by Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus.

India hopes for early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, adding that as far as India is concerned, the interests of the people of Bangladesh are foremost in our mind.
When asked about reports of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said that India is monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.


Yunus, 84, returned to Bangladesh on Thursday, when the country will get a new, interim government. Later on Thursday, Yunus will be sworn in as chief adviser, along with a team of advisers, in the interim government, which the country's army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, said could include 15 members.

Bangladesh's only Nobel laureate and a harsh critic of Hasina, Yunus was recommended for the job by the student protesters who led the campaign to oust former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

After fleeing Bangladesh amid a mass uprising that left hundreds of people dead, Hasina, 76, arrived at the Hindon Air Force station near Delhi on Monday with her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana. Hasina is reportedly staying at a "safe house" at present.


In an interview with NDTV on Wednesday, Yunus said that it would not be right for ousted Bangladesh prime minister Hasina to continue her stay in India.


In the interview, Yunus also cautioned that India's North-East and West Bengal state, along with Myanmar, would be affected if Bangladesh became unstable.

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

