Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of 2-nation visit to Poland, Ukraine

PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of 2-nation visit to Poland, Ukraine

"I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland," Modi said

Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

Press Trust of India Warsaw
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Poland on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and share perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years. During his stay in Poland, Modi will meet President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe," he said.
"Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership," Modi said in his departure statement earlier today.
"I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland," Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi's discussions with the Polish leadership during his two-day visit will allow the two sides to exchange views at the top level on a variety of subjects and it will be a kind of real "useful exchange" of views, Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Mohamed Mallick told PTI Videos here.
From Warsaw, Modi will travel to Kyiv on the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

More From This Section

IAF, Indian Air Force, Fighter plane

IAF jet drops 'air store' near Pokhran due to technical error, nobody hurt

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 14, 2024. REUTERS

Israel-Hamas war: Hezbollah fires around 50 rockets, hitting Golan Heights

Minoru Kihara, Yoko Kamikawa, Rajnath, Jaishankar

Amid China threat, India and Japan to update 2008 security cooperation pact

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to go on four-day visit to US from Aug 23

PM Modi, Malayisa PM Ibrahim

India, Malaysia elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

"From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine," he said.
"I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," he said.
"As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," he added.
Modi said he was confident that his visit to Warsaw and Kyiv "will serve as a natural continuation of extensive contacts with the two countries and help create the foundation for stronger and more vibrant relations in the years ahead".
The prime minister will travel to Kyiv from Poland in a 'Rail Force One' train that will take around 10 hours. The return trip will also be of the same duration.
Modi's visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow which triggered criticism from the US and some of its Western allies.
India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been calling for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi

LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Warsaw on first leg of two-nation visit to Poland, Ukraine

Train Force One

PM Modi to travel to Ukraine on armoured 'Train Force One'; check features

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi Ukraine visit: From agenda to Russia ties, all you need to know

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor now has more followers on Instagram than PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to discuss resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict during Kyiv trip

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Poland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon