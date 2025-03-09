Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arms, ammunitions seized in joint operations of security forces in Manipur

The operations resulted in the recovery of 25 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and dispersal (File Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

In a series of successful joint operations, Indian Army and Assam Rifles soldiers under the Spear Corps launched a large number of operations in the hill and valley districts of Jiribam, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Ukhrul, Imphal East and Imphal West of Manipur in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP.

The operations resulted in the recovery of 25 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores. Security forces also destroyed bunkers in the Kangpokpi district, the official statement read.

In general area Bidyanagar and New Alipur villages in Jiribam district, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and CRPF recovered three pump action Shotguns, one double barrel rifle, ammunition and war like stores. Whereas, in Senam of Tengnoupal district, 11 weapons consisting of two INSAS rifles, two Carbines, two Pistols, one Rifle, four improvised mortars, 13 IEDs, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered.

 

In the general area, Hangul in Kakching district, recovered five weapons comprising one Carbine, one 0.22 Rifle, one Single Barrel, one modified 0.303 Rifle, one Sigle Barrel Bolt Rifle. In general area Moirang Kampu, Imphal East district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched joint operations and recovered one Pistol, ammunition and war-like stores.

Four weapons were recovered by the Indian Army, BSF and Manipur Police in the general area of Thawai Kuki/Litan in Ukhrul district. The weapons include two 81mm mortars, one 51mm mortar, one improvised mortar, ammunition and war-like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and dispersal.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

