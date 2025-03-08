Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / CDS visit further solidified India-Australia defence ties: Defence ministry

CDS visit further solidified India-Australia defence ties: Defence ministry

In a statement, the ministry said the visit underscored the growing engagement between the two nations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

A significant moment of the visit was Gen Chauhan's tribute at the Australian War Memorial, where he laid a wreath in honour of the fallen Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Gallipoli campaign. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan concluded a successful visit to Australia from March 4 to 7 during which the deliberations focused on strengthening military cooperation, with the emphasis on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region and other key aspects, the defence ministry has said.

In a statement, the ministry said the visit underscored the growing engagement between the two nations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasising shared commitment towards regional security and military collaboration.

During his visit, Gen Chauhan was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour and traditional welcome upon his arrival at the Russell Offices of the Australian Defence Force, where he held high-level discussions with Admiral David Johnston, Australia's Chief of Defence Force and with the Chiefs of Staff Committee, it said.

 

The CDS also visited Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQJOC), gaining insights into Australia's operational command structure and exploring avenues for enhanced joint operations.

His other engagements included a visit to Forces Command Headquarters, Australian Army and Fleet Headquarters, Royal Australian Navy, fostering deeper coordination in maritime security and strategic operations, the statement said.

Also Read

PremiumJohn Southwell, Trade and Investment Commissioner at Australian Trade and Investment Commission

Our govt works very closely with India to reduce trade barriers: Southwell

Rohit Sharma, Shama Mohamed

After fat-shaming Rohit Sharma, Congress leader now cheers India's victory

Anthony Albanese

We could pass a law that makes Bumrah bowl left-handed, jokes Australian PM

PremiumIndia-Australia FTA

Free trade deal may get delayed as Australia approaches 2025 elections

Nathan McSweeney

Nathan McSweeney 'devastated' after being dropped from Australia squad

The deliberations focused on strengthening military cooperation, with key emphasis on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, joint exercises, capacity building, defence technology exchange and new bilateral defence initiatives, it added.

A significant moment of the visit was Gen Chauhan's tribute at the Australian War Memorial, where he laid a wreath in honour of the fallen Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Gallipoli campaign.

This visit further solidified the India-Australia defence partnership, enhancing mutual trust and understanding while reinforcing the growing convergence of strategic interests between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh, Hasina

Commission on 2009 BDR mutiny seeks deposed Sheikh Hasina's testimony

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India supports Mauritius on Chagos islands issue

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India eyes strong trade deal with US, aims to double trade: Sitharaman

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Sign of bigger things to come: Jaishankar on new consulate in Manchester

Modi, Narendra Modi

India, Mauritius to sign several pacts during PM Modi's two-day visit

Topics : India Australia Indian Army Defence ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon